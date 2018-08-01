Treasury Plans to Boost Borrowing as Trillion-Dollar Deficits Loom

By Josh Zumbrun and Daniel Kruger

WASHINGTON -- Looming trillion-dollar federal budget deficits are boosting the U.S. Treasury's borrowing and could restrain a fast-growing economy as the cost of credit also rises.

On a day the yield of the 10-year Treasury note climbed above 3% for the first time since June, the Treasury Department announced Wednesday it would boost auctions of U.S. debt by an additional $30 billion over the next three months, in part by adding an additional $1 billion each month to its auctions of two-year, three-year and five-year notes.

Over the remainder of the year, the Treasury plans to borrow $329 billion from July through September -- up $56 billion from the agency's April estimate -- and $440 billion in October through December. The figures are 63% higher than what the Treasury borrowed during the same six-month period last year.

The Treasury's Borrowing Advisory Committee, made up of representatives from investment funds and banks, said the size of monthly debt auctions would need to continue ratcheting higher to fund the government's deficits in coming years.

The Treasury is increasing its borrowing against a backdrop of strong U.S. economic growth, which has encouraged the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and reduce how much it reinvests in Treasurys as existing securities in its bond portfolio mature.

The government is likely to run trillion-dollar deficits -- the amount by which spending will outpace revenue -- for the next four years, according to Office of Management and Budget projections released last month.

Deficits are rising in part because spending has been ramped up and in part because corporate and individual tax rates were cut last year. White House officials say the tax cuts are spurring economic growth, which could push tax revenue higher, but for now the rate reductions are reducing collections from individuals and businesses because less is generated for each dollar of income.

"Everyone thinks we won't have a problem financing trillion-dollar deficits until we have one," said Brian Edmonds, head of Treasury trading at Cantor Fitzgerald LP.

The Treasury made the announcement of increased auction sizes as part of its regular schedule of quarterly refunding statements. Investors and debt analysts said the Treasury's strategy remains consistent with expectations in the bond market, and that they expect demand to remain steady as auction sizes increase.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, used as a reference for everything from mortgages to student loans, was recently at 3.012%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.964% Tuesday. The last time the 10-year Treasury yield topped 3% in intraday trading was June 13.

Some investors have grown worried about the Treasury ramping up issuance, pointing out that bigger waves of debt are hitting the market at the same time global central banks begin to wind down the massive bond-buying programs they put in place after the financial crisis.

The effect of increased debt levels "depends on how many people want to buy your debt," said Don Ellenberger, head of multiasset strategies at Federated Investors. The U.S. has benefited from demand for Treasurys from Europe and Asia, which has kept borrowing costs relatively low.

"As long as there's demand, you can deal with higher debt," Mr. Ellenberger said. Yet, "if you start to see rates rising higher in Germany and Japan, and investors get a better homegrown alternative, that would siphon off demand for U.S. Treasurys."

Bond yields, which rise as prices fall, had retreated in recent months as fractious negotiations between the U.S. and its trade partners sent investors to the safety of assets such as government bonds.

But in recent weeks, a string of strong economic data, as well as announcements suggesting the U.S. and the European Union may be amenable to softening their trade stances, have chipped away at investor demand for havens.

Hanging over the entire bond market is the size of U.S. government borrowing needed in coming years. In addition to the increased spending forecast for the federal government, there is the concern about lower tax revenue. The Treasury Department said last month that tax receipts fell 7% in June compared with the same month a year ago, including a 33% drop in gross corporate taxes.

"That's part of the equation people haven't been talking about," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. government bond strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "The notion that tax reforms are going to pay for themselves is being tested right now."

Many analysts and investors expect these developments will ultimately lead to higher borrowing costs for the U.S. government.

Because Treasury securities are a benchmark used to help set interest rates on mortgages, business loans and consumer debt, analysts expect borrowing costs to rise throughout the economy, potentially creating a drag on growth.

"It's higher rates for everyone," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.5% last week, according to data from Freddie Mac, up from 3.9% a year ago and 3.5% two years ago. In May, the rate briefly touched a seven-year high of 4.7%.

Other consumer borrowing rates are climbing as the Fed raises short-term rates. The prime interest rate that many banks use to set credit card and personal loan rates was 5% in June, up from 4.25% a year ago.

--Akane Otani contributed to this article.

