Mnuchin "Wouldn't Minimize" Chance of Tariffs on All Chinese Imports to U.S.

- Mnuchin: Stronger Dollar in U.S. Long Term Interest

- Mnuchin: U.S. Doesn't Intervene in Currency Markets Except in Extreme Circumstances

- Mnuchin: President Trump Isn't Trying to interfere in Currency Markets

- Mnuchin says he and president "fully" support Fed independence

