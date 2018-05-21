Treasury, USTR Send Mixed Messages Over Tariffs on Chinese Imports

By Josh Zumbrun

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury secretary and the administration's top trade official took markedly different positions over whether the U.S. will move forward with tariffs on Chinese imports, punctuating several days of negotiations between the world's two biggest economies with a question mark.

Several hours after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on Sunday that the U.S. was "putting the trade war on hold" and wouldn't assess tariffs on Beijing while the two sides talked, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer put out a statement saying that tariffs remained an important tool to "protect our technology."

Mr. Lighthizer didn't say the U.S. would resort to tariffs any time soon, and Mr. Mnuchin didn't rule out tariffs, but the differences in tone and substance stood out. People familiar with the administration's internal deliberations said Mr. Lighthizer was signaling that he wouldn't accept a watered-down version of U.S. goals or tactics in the trade dispute with China.

The U.S. has threatened to levy tariffs on as much as $150 billion in Chinese imports over Beijing's alleged pressure on U.S. companies to transfer technology to Chinese partners, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind. The procedural steps to apply tariffs on the first $50 billion tranche of Chinese imports are scheduled to be completed this week.

"There is growing frustration with Secretary Mnuchin getting ahead of both the president and the trade team on the direction of the Chinese negotiations," said a person familiar with the China negotiations. "His eagerness to do a deal significantly undercuts the U.S. negotiating position."

In effect, Mr. Mnuchin's statement would put off the threat of tariffs until at least after the June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, said people familiar with the administration's deliberations. China is crucial to any possible deal with North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

The battling statements come one day after the U.S. and China ended talks in Washington to reduce trade tensions. The talks were led by Mr. Mnuchin, but Mr. Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were also on the U.S. negotiating team.

After two days of negotiations, the U.S. failed to get China to commit to reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China by at least $200 billion, a top U.S. goal. Mr. Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that "we have an agreement with China that they will substantially agree" to trade deficit reduction, although the statement put out by the two sides after the talks contained no specific numerical targets.

Others in the administration, including Mr. Lighthizer and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, have been arguing that the U.S. must insist on more fundamental changes in the Chinese economic model and shouldn't be satisfied with increased purchases along with some modest changes in Chinese trade and investment practices.

"Getting China to open its market to more U.S. exports is significant, but the far more important issues revolve around forced technology transfers, cyber theft and the protection of our innovation," said Mr. Lighthizer in his statement.

A U.S. trade official said that Mr. Lighthizer and Mr. Mnuchin are "on the same page." Mr. Lighthizer informed Mr. Mnuchin and President Trump that he was going to put out the statement, the official said. He also noted that Mr. Mnuchin said that tariffs could be put into effect if China doesn't follow through on commitments.

"Secretary Mnuchin led the trade delegation but worked closely with others in the delegation," said a second senior administration official. He added that Messrs. Lighthizer and Mnuchin worked together on Mr. Lighthizer's Sunday statement.

Derek Scissors, a China scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who sometimes consults with the Trump administration on trade, said the administration is divided into two camps on China trade. What he called the "status quo" camp is led by Mr. Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow. Worried about market and business reaction to a trade war, this group seeks a fast deal involving more Chinese purchases.

The "China-as-predator" camp, led by Messrs. Lighthizer, Navarro and some national security officials, is looking for more significant change and is more willing to resort to trade sanctions even if they disrupt the market, he said.

Mr. Mnuchin faces an immediate deadline. The president asked the Treasury to report to him by Monday on "progress" it is making in devising rules that would restrict Chinese investment in the U.S. if Beijing doesn't ease limits on U.S. companies operating there.

Treasury has been looking at rules that would bar Chinese firms from acquiring any U.S. technology and is wrestling with a variety of challenges in devising the rules. They include how to define a Chinese firm, as well as what kind of acquisitions or technologies should be blocked.

Treasury was widely expected by trade experts in Washington to release an investment proposal Monday. But a senior administration official said that, at most, Treasury would release a statement about what Mr. Mnuchin reports to the president on the status of the proposal. By declaring a temporary truce in the trade war, Mr. Mnuchin "is saying it's all on hold," said Mr. Scissors.

In addition to discussions over trade issues, the U.S. and China have been negotiating over a deal for the U.S. to ease restrictions on ZTE Corp., the Chinese telecom company that has struggled since the U.S. punished it for violating sanctions against North Korea and Iran, and not living up to promises to the Commerce Department to make changes in management.

Commerce has forbid U.S. companies from supplying parts to ZTE pending an official review. Mr. Mnuchin said that he discussed ZTE with the Chinese during trade talks but that the matter is "is an enforcement issue, not a trade issue."

China's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, is due in Washington this coming week and will continue the discussions on ZTE, said people briefed on the talks.

C. Donald Johnson, a former USTR negotiator and trade lawyer in the Clinton administration, said conflicting statements from Washington's negotiators don't help U.S. negotiations.

"I know where [Chinese President] Xi Jinping and Liu He are coming from, " said Mr. Johnson. "But our side is so confused."

Write to Josh Zumbrun at [email protected]