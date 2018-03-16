Log in
Treasurys Decline As Focus Turns to Fed

03/16/2018 | 04:48pm CET

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bonds pulled back Friday as traders booked profits ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.848%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.824% Thursday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, held steady for much of the overnight session but began climbing at the start of U.S. trading, building on their small gains from Thursday, which followed three consecutive days of declines.

Yields moved higher even before a new report from the Fed showed a surprisingly large increase in industrial production last month. That data helped further soften demand for Treasurys, as it suggested the U.S. economy remains on solid footing.

Positive economic news often weighs on Treasurys because it can translate to a pickup in inflation, which hurts government bonds by eroding the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

Treasury yields have climbed significantly this year partly because investors have become more concerned that economic growth will finally translate to higher inflation, along with a faster pace of interest-rate increases from the U.S. central bank.

In recent weeks, some of that anxiety has abated, as some important economic measures have fallen below expectations. Even so, some analysts and investors still believe Fed officials could raise their projection of rate-increases this year to four times when they meet next week from their current plan of three increases.

While there is uncertainty about the meeting, "nobody's thinking that they will be somehow dovish for rates," said Jim Vogel, interest-rates strategist at FTN Financial.

"In the end you can't get too worked up about timing if the core message is we're going to be increasing rates," he added.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at [email protected]

