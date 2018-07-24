Trendlines : Termination of Term Sheet and Joint Venture Agreement

THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.

(Incorporated in Israel)

(Company Registration No. 513970947)

Termination of Term Sheet and Joint Venture Agreement

The board of directors (the "Board") of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group") refers to the announcement on 16 December 2016 in relation to the entry into a Term Sheet with Shoushan Wealth Holdings Co. Ltd. ("Shoushan"), and the announcement dated 21 August 2017 regarding the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement (the "JVA") (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as the Announcements unless otherwise defined.

The Board wishes to announce that the Company and Shoushan have signed on 23 July 2018 a termination agreement according to which the Term Sheet and the JVA have been terminated (the "Termination Agreement"), and accordingly, the Term Sheet and the JVA will no longer have any effect, save for any rights of any party as provided in the Termination Agreement. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, the Company intends to continue to seek similar and/or other business opportunities in China.

The termination of the above-mentioned Term Sheet and JVA are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.

Haim Brosh,

Joint Company Secretary

23 July 2018

