Trendlines : Termination of Term Sheet and Joint Venture Agreement

07/24/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.

(Incorporated in Israel)

(Company Registration No. 513970947)

The board of directors (the "Board") of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group") refers to the announcement on 16 December 2016 in relation to the entry into a Term Sheet with Shoushan Wealth Holdings Co. Ltd. ("Shoushan"), and the announcement dated 21 August 2017 regarding the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement (the "JVA") (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as the Announcements unless otherwise defined.

The Board wishes to announce that the Company and Shoushan have signed on 23 July 2018 a termination agreement according to which the Term Sheet and the JVA have been terminated (the "Termination Agreement"), and accordingly, the Term Sheet and the JVA will no longer have any effect, save for any rights of any party as provided in the Termination Agreement. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, the Company intends to continue to seek similar and/or other business opportunities in China.

The termination of the above-mentioned Term Sheet and JVA are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.

Haim Brosh,

Joint Company Secretary

23 July 2018

The Trendlines Group Ltd. ("Trendlines") was listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 26 November 2015. The initial public offering of Trendlines was sponsored by PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Sponsor for compliance with the SGX-ST Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Jennifer Tan, Senior Manager, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: [email protected]).

Issuer/Manager

THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.

Securities

THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD. - IL0011328858 - 42T

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date & Time of Broadcast

24-Jul-2018 18:54:58

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Termination of Term Sheet and Joint Venture

Agreement

Announcement Reference

SG180724OTHRJ8AB

Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name)

Haim Brosh

Designation

Joint Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Trendlines Group Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:52:01 UTC
