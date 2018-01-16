TriLinc Global Impact Fund : Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia

TriLinc Global Impact Fund (“TriLinc” or the “Company”) announced today
that it recently approved $22.7 million in term loan and trade finance
transactions with companies operating in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin
America, and Southeast Asia. The transaction details are summarized
below.
TriLinc is an impact investing fund that provides growth-stage loans and
trade finance to established small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in
developing economies where access to affordable capital is significantly
limited. Impact Investing is defined as investing with the specific
objective of achieving a competitive financial return as well as
creating positive, measurable impact in communities across the globe.
TriLinc recently approved $22.7 million in term loan and trade finance
transactions that meet the Company’s requirements for underwriting,
economic development, and societal advancement, as described below:
On December 8, 2017, TriLinc funded $4,700,000 as part of an existing
$11,000,000 revolving senior secured trade finance facility with a
mobile phone distributor based in Hong Kong, which specializes in the
trading and distribution of mobile phones, cameras, music players and
home appliances. The borrower was appointed to be the exclusive
distributor in India of high quality, affordable mobile phones for a
multinational networking and telecommunications equipment company.
Priced at 10.00%, the transaction is set to mature on February 17, 2018
and is secured by receivables, personal and corporate guarantees, a
collection account, and properties in Hong Kong, with a collateral
coverage ratio of ≥1.17x. India has the fastest-growing smartphone
market in the world, and TriLinc’s financing will support the
distribution of mobile phones throughout the country that are both high
quality and affordable. In addition to expanding access to technology
within India, the borrower maintains an active corporate social
responsibility program in India that is focused on bringing
technological education to the youth in West Bengal.
Between December 8, 2017 and December 28, 2017, TriLinc funded eight
separate transactions, totaling $5,752,500 as part of a new $10,000,000
senior secured trade finance facility with four different Nigerian cocoa
exporters that source cocoa beans at farm gate from local, smallholder
farmers and then process them for export. Priced at 17.50%, the
transactions are set to mature between September 7, 2018 and September
29, 2018 and are secured by a pledge of goods, assignment of proceeds,
goods and in-transit insurance coverage, and credit insurance, with a
collateral coverage ratio of ≥1.17x. The majority of the traders’
offtakers are UTZ “Chain of Custody” certified, in addition to members
of the World Cocoa Foundation’s African Cocoa Initiative, requiring that
sustainable sourcing policies are integrated into the activities of the
traders.
On December 15, 2017, TriLinc funded $4,740,000 as part of a new
3.7-year term loan to an SME financier that offers short-term lending to
SMEs across Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, and Swaziland, along with a
fee-based business development program that trains such SMEs on
governance, cash flow management and procurement, and also secures
purchase orders with large corporate businesses to encourage
incorporation of SMEs into their supply chain. With an interest rate of
12 month Libor +10.00%, the transaction is set to mature on August 15,
2021 and is secured by a general deed of security, assignment of a local
collection account, a corporate guarantee, among others, with a cash
flow coverage ratio of ≥1.25x. The borrower anticipates that TriLinc’s
loan will assist the company in offering business solutions to
historically disadvantaged suppliers, such as exempted micro
enterprises, qualifying small enterprises, and Black-owned and Black
female vendors, which it believes will ultimately improve the Broad
Based Black Economic Empowerment scorecard of the larger businesses and
support sustainable, equitable development across the region.
On December 19, 2017, TriLinc funded $200,000 as part of an existing
$16,050,000 senior secured five-year term loan commitment to a Nigerian
marine logistics provider. Set to mature on September 16, 2020, the
transaction will accrue interest at one-month Libor + 10.50% and is
secured by the company’s vessel, with a cash flow coverage ratio of
1.1x. TriLinc’s financing will continue to support the company’s
positioning and long-term growth objectives as one of the few
locally-owned marine logistics providers operating in a highly
competitive industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that TriLinc’s
financing will further support the company’s efforts to expand its
employee base and increase the number of trained employees.
On December 22, 2017, TriLinc funded $857,307 as part of an existing
$15,000,000 senior secured 4.2-year term loan to a Colombian consumer
lender that services public sector employees and retirees within small
and medium size government agencies throughout the country. Priced at
11.50%, the transaction is set to mature on August 1, 2021, and is
secured by the portfolio of payroll deduction loans and all cash flow
stemming from such assigned deduction loans, with a cash flow coverage
ratio of 2.9x. The borrower anticipates that TriLinc’s loan will assist
the company in originating new payroll deduction loans, which would
provide middle income consumers with timely and flexible financing for
voluntary private consumption.
On December 27, 2017, TriLinc funded $6,500,000 as part of an existing
$15,000,000 three year term loan facility to a resource trader based in
Hong Kong and operating in Indonesia. Priced at 10.00%, the transaction
is set to mature on December 27, 2020 and is secured by a corporate and
personal guarantee, assignment of contract, and account charge over bank
account, with a cash flow coverage ratio of ≥1.17x. TriLinc’s financing
will support the purchase and procurement of resources from mid-sized
suppliers in Indonesia to be sold to a large Indian multinational. The
borrower supports the supply chain on the ground, generally managing all
local logistics, regulatory issues, operational risk, and supplier
relationships. The borrower is also indirectly supporting job creation
and fostering local economic development in Indonesia through its close
relationships with supplier companies who are constructing educational
and health facilities and enhancing infrastructure development, such as
electricity distribution, clean water access, and transportation.
Additionally, the borrower is directly addressing the growing
electricity demand in India stemming from economic development,
urbanization, and improved electricity infrastructure in many regions of
the country.
“TriLinc’s recent investment activity demonstrates our commitment to
supporting SMEs that are generating positive social and environmental
impact in the communities in which they work,” said Gloria Nelund, CEO
of TriLinc. “By financing companies like the SME financier that provides
extensive business support and supply chain access to its underserved
clients, TriLinc aims to enhance the sustainable growth and development
of SME markets worldwide.”
About TriLinc Global Impact Fund
TriLinc is a non-traded, externally managed, limited liability company
that makes impact investments in SMEs in developing economies that
provide the opportunity to achieve both competitive financial returns
and positive measurable impact. TriLinc invests in SMEs through
experienced local market sub-advisors, and expects to create a
diversified portfolio of financial assets consisting primarily of
collateralized private debt instruments. In addition, the Company
aggregates and analyzes social, economic, and environmental impact data
to track progress and measure success against stated objectives.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws and regulations. These
forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and
phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could,"
"estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project,"
"should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including
references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time
the forward-looking statements are made. Although the Company
believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the
expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statement contained herein to conform the statement to actual results or
changes in the Company's expectations.
