Tribit : XSound Go Ranks 5th Among CNET Top 15 Best Bluetooth Speakers for 2018

0
07/26/2018 | 04:25am CEST

Tribit, an innovative wireless audio brand, is pleased to announce that its Tribit XSound Go was ranked the 5th place among CNET Top 15 Best Bluetooth Speakers for 2018. In addition, Tribit XSound Go and Tribit XFree Tune also ranked the 39th and 61st places respectively among CNET’s Best Products of 2018 So Far.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725006001/en/

Tribit XSound Go bluetooth speaker and XFree Tune headphones were recognized as Best Products for 20 ...

Tribit XSound Go bluetooth speaker and XFree Tune headphones were recognized as Best Products for 2018 by CNET. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tribit XSound Go is a portable yet powerful Bluetooth speaker that distinguishes itself in a crowded field of generic mini Bluetooth speakers with well-balanced sound, attractive design and competitive price. This product was selected as Top 15 Bluetooth Speaker together with competing products from the three leading brands such as BOSE, JBL and UE. “The Tribit XSound Go is a budget-priced Bluetooth speaker that sounds good for its size and price. It's attractively designed and is waterproof. For an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is hard to beat,” remarked by CNET.

XFree Tune Bluetooth headphones are Tribit’s another innovative product winning wide attention. It was listed in the 61st place by CNET as Best Products of 2018 for its comfortable and impressive sounding and inexpensive price. The headphones fold up to fit into an optional carrying case and the battery life is rated at a healthy level of 24 hours at moderate volume levels.

CNET’s recognition of Tribit reflects that consumers are becoming more and more rational in evaluating and buying an electronic gadget. Apart from the brand factor, they are focusing more on a product’s functions, design and price. Now, Tribit’s XSound Go and XFree Tune are being sold on Amazon and have received numerous positive reviews.

Tribit, as an emerging brand in the audio device industry, is keen on users’ real needs and is committed to becoming yet another choice for consumers with its products powerful while worth every bit of the money. Featured by CNET and The Wirecutter, Tribit has a professional team of sound engineers and design maestros whose mission is to elevate the entire auditory experience and bring the beats at its brightest and most beautiful, into every aspect of life and definitely without wires. For more information, please find it at www.tribitaudio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
