Tricentis Software Fail Watch Finds 3.6 Billion People Affected and $1.7 Trillion Revenue Lost by Software Failures Last Year

01/24/2018 | 07:55pm CET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricentis, the leader in Continuous Testing, today announced the release of their fifth annual Software Fail Watch report.

2017 Software Failures By Type
The software fail stories we record are split into one of three categories: Software bugs, security vulnerabilities, and usability glitches.


Download the 5th Annual Software Fail Watch report here. 

The Software Fail Watch is a detailed analysis of the software failures, defects, and vulnerabilities covered by news organizations from around the globe. Tricentis analyzed each failure to reveal industry-specific trends as well as impacts to stock prices, market share, and customer trust and loyalty. This year’s report investigates 606 failures that affected over 3.6 billion people and caused $1.7 trillion in lost revenue.

“Reports like the Software Fail Watch provide a much needed ‘reality check’ for those of us in the testing world,” remarked Wolfgang Platz, Tricentis founder and CPO. “Today, software plays a larger part in consumer and business interactions than ever before, and, yet, the number of news stories of reports of bugs being released into production only continues to grow. However, with the right strategies, approaches to automation, and better alignment with the business, I am confident that trend will change.”

Some highlights of this year’s Software Fail Watch include:

  • Software failures resulted in 268 years of downtime
  • The number of reported failures was 10 percent higher in 2017 than in 2016
  • Retail and consumer technology industries experienced the most software failures of any industry analyzed

This year’s report features a month-by-month breakdown of media coverage for select industries, a visualization of how quickly failures can spiral out of control, a new “Brand Erosion Index” that quantifies the impact of lost consumer trust, and a catalog of the biggest hacks, attacks, and exploits of 2017.

About Tricentis
Tricentis provides a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry’s most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools — achieving test automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. Prominent analysts have recognized us as a Leader in both Software Test Automation and in Functional Automation Tools. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Tricentis’ 700+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as HBO, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange, A&E, Vantiv, Vodafone, Telstra and UBS. For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on: www.tricentis.com.

©Tricentis and Tosca are registered trademarks of Tricentis.  Other trade names used in this document are properties of their respective owners.

CONTACT

Sarah Thorson
10Fold Communications
[email protected]
+1 (609) 234-8531

Noel Wurst
Tricentis
[email protected]
+1 (904) 673-4427

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13afa736-f116-4b67-85b8-a904e2c98abd

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
