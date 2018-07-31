Tricor Group : Expands into Debt Services with Acquisition of Asia Market Leader Madison Pacific

Tricor Group (“Tricor”), Asia’s leading provider of business,
corporate and investor services, is pleased to announce today its
agreement to acquire Madison Pacific Group, the leading independent
provider of corporate trust and agency services throughout Asia
(“Madison Pacific”).
Combined with the current business of Tricor Investor Services, Madison
Pacific, which specialises in providing corporate trust, loan agency and
security trustee services, will give Tricor a complete platform to
support corporate clients in their capital needs in the debt and equity
markets, especially in Hong Kong, one of the world’s largest capital
markets.
The acquisition adds Madison Pacific’s strong franchise and deep
expertise in corporate debt and investment to the Tricor platform and
allows the combined group to offer sophisticated solutions to both
firms’ clients. Madison Pacific was founded in 2010 in Hong Kong to
address the need for an independent and experienced expert provider of
trusted third-party trustee and agency services in sophisticated
cross-border debt focused transactions.
Madison Pacific operates across Asia and EMEA from offices in Hong Kong,
Singapore and London. Since its founding Madison Pacific has acted on
over 700 transactions with a combined value in excess of US$50 Billion.
Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor, said: “Madison Pacific adds an
important capability to Tricor’s customer solutions. We are now the
number one provider of share registrar solutions in Hong Kong, trusted
by over 1,200 companies on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As our clients’
capital requirements mature to encapsulate debt issuance, Tricor can now
provide solutions as a corporate trust provider, enabling our customers
to more easily access capital in the debt markets. Our enhanced
capabilities with Madison Pacific enhances our status as the most
desirable partner in business solutions.”
Jonathan Hatch and David Naphtali, the Managing Directors of Madison
Pacific commented: “We are very pleased to be moving into a new phase of
global growth with a strong partner. We thank all of our staff and
stakeholders for their valuable contributions, especially Lennard for
his wise stewardship of this transaction on behalf of Tricor. Tricor’s
deep understanding of corporate trust as a professional service, rather
than an administrative service, is exactly what has driven our own
success to date, and we are confident that our broadened platform we
will deliver superior value to our clients.
Tricor is also pleased to recognize Madison Pacific’s Managing
Directors, Jonathan Hatch and David Naphtali, whose leadership and
experience enabled Madison Pacific’s success in its specialist area.
Lennard Yong remarked, “I am very excited and look forward to working
with Jonathan and David as well as the wider team at Madison Pacific.
Jonathan and David bring exceptional talent and expertise together with
a fast growing business that strongly complements our existing brand.
From our Hong Kong headquarters, Tricor is already recognised as a
leading Asian-based multinational corporate services firm. As Asia
continues to drive the world’s economic growth, we will leverage our
geographic advantage to help our clients accelerate growth in this
region. Together with Madison Pacific, we will deliver truly invaluable
solutions for our clients.”
About Tricor Group
Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s
leading provider of integrated business, corporate and investor
services. As a business enabler, Tricor provides outsourced expertise
across payroll, accounting, corporate secretarial, and investor
services. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and
development as well as mergers and acquisitions, today with 29,000
clients globally, staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices
in 37 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client portfolio
includes over 1,200 companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,
more than 500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, over 40% of
Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of
multinationals and private enterprises operating across international
markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling
shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.
About Madison Pacific
The Madison Pacific Group is a premier independent provider of an
extensive range of trustee, agency, escrow, custodial, directorship and
company secretarial services in a wide variety of transactions including
private and public debt and new capital raisings, restructurings,
distressed transactions, complex workouts and enforcements, asset
management in other special situations, and opportunistic investment.
