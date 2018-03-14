Trivest Announces New Leadership to Drive Growth at Aerospace Resource Group

Trivest Partners (“Trivest”) announces it has appointed Candido Sosa as
Chief Executive Officer at Aerospace Resource Group, LLC (“ARG” or “the
Company”) to drive the next stage of the Company’s growth and
development. ARG, a portfolio company of Trivest Growth Investment Fund
(“TGIF”) is a leading, full-service aftermarket maintenance, repair and
overhaul (“MRO”) provider for the aerospace industry. TGIF is now the
sole owner of ARG after acquiring the remaining interest of company
founder Juan Menadier, who is no longer involved with the business.
Candido brings over 30 years of experience as a leader at numerous
businesses throughout North America, including several former Trivest
portfolio companies. During his short tenure to date at ARG, Candido has
significantly enhanced the organization by bringing on a new operations
team, including many new experienced professionals in both ARG’s
components and composite shops. In addition, Candido has helped revamp
the Company’s customer service and inside sales teams with the addition
of several talented professionals.
“It is truly my pleasure to lead the next chapter of the ARG story,”
said Mr. Sosa. “The Company has extraordinary potential and I look
forward to helping ARG achieve the full extent of it. It is also great
to be working alongside the Trivest team once again.”
Trivest Managing Partner Troy D. Templeton said, “We are thrilled to
have someone with as much depth and experience as Candido Sosa leading
ARG as it embarks on its numerous value creation initiatives. With
Trivest’s full financial backing and support, ARG is extremely well
positioned for continued growth and to exceed the expectations of its
brand name list of customers.”
ARG, based in Miami, Florida with additional operations in Chile,
provides MRO services and parts supply for aftermarket commercial, cargo
and military aircraft. With over 60 employees, ARG’s services cover a
broad aerospace spectrum, including aircraft components, structures and
interiors. In addition, the Company provides on-wing assistance through
worldwide parts supply. ARG’s customer base represents a “who’s who” of
global passenger and cargo operators. ARG has developed a reputation of
high quality and strong reliability in the aviation community. The
Company holds numerous certifications from the FAA (certified 145 repair
station) as well as EASA and ANAC. For more information, visit www.arg1.net.
About Trivest Partners:
Trivest Partners is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering
with founder/family owned businesses in the United States and Canada.
Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed over 250 transactions,
totaling nearly $6.0 billion in value. For additional information, visit www.trivest.com.
