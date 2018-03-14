Trivest Announces New Leadership to Drive Growth at Aerospace Resource Group

Trivest Partners (“Trivest”) announces it has appointed Candido Sosa as Chief Executive Officer at Aerospace Resource Group, LLC (“ARG” or “the Company”) to drive the next stage of the Company’s growth and development. ARG, a portfolio company of Trivest Growth Investment Fund (“TGIF”) is a leading, full-service aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) provider for the aerospace industry. TGIF is now the sole owner of ARG after acquiring the remaining interest of company founder Juan Menadier, who is no longer involved with the business.

Candido brings over 30 years of experience as a leader at numerous businesses throughout North America, including several former Trivest portfolio companies. During his short tenure to date at ARG, Candido has significantly enhanced the organization by bringing on a new operations team, including many new experienced professionals in both ARG’s components and composite shops. In addition, Candido has helped revamp the Company’s customer service and inside sales teams with the addition of several talented professionals.

“It is truly my pleasure to lead the next chapter of the ARG story,” said Mr. Sosa. “The Company has extraordinary potential and I look forward to helping ARG achieve the full extent of it. It is also great to be working alongside the Trivest team once again.”

Trivest Managing Partner Troy D. Templeton said, “We are thrilled to have someone with as much depth and experience as Candido Sosa leading ARG as it embarks on its numerous value creation initiatives. With Trivest’s full financial backing and support, ARG is extremely well positioned for continued growth and to exceed the expectations of its brand name list of customers.”

ARG, based in Miami, Florida with additional operations in Chile, provides MRO services and parts supply for aftermarket commercial, cargo and military aircraft. With over 60 employees, ARG’s services cover a broad aerospace spectrum, including aircraft components, structures and interiors. In addition, the Company provides on-wing assistance through worldwide parts supply. ARG’s customer base represents a “who’s who” of global passenger and cargo operators. ARG has developed a reputation of high quality and strong reliability in the aviation community. The Company holds numerous certifications from the FAA (certified 145 repair station) as well as EASA and ANAC. For more information, visit www.arg1.net.

About Trivest Partners:

Trivest Partners is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family owned businesses in the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed over 250 transactions, totaling nearly $6.0 billion in value. For additional information, visit www.trivest.com.

