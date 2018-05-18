Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Troy Chamber of Commerce : Larry Powe Joins Fabrizio & Brook, P.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 06:50pm CEST

Troy, Michigan law firm of Fabrizio & Brook, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of attorney, LARRY E. POWE, to its team of full legal services to mortgage industry professionals, including loss mitigation, residential and commercial foreclosure, REO, evictions, bankruptcy, real estate, curative title and defense litigation, including federal agencies related thereto and financial institution deposit insurance underwriters. The announcement was made by the firm's president, Rose Marie Brook, a primary shareholder of the women-owned law firm. Powe brings with him over 40 years of practical legal expertise, including financial institution receiverships throughout the state, creditors rights, bankruptcy and insolvency-related matters, creditor-related matters, contract disputes, alternative dispute resolutions, general circuit court and federal court receiverships, and secured and unsecured creditors. AV-rated in Martindale Hubbell and based upon his practical experience, Powe continues to be an invited lecturer for industry continuing education, as well as continuing legal education seminars for the Real Property Law Section and Probate Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan, with emphasis in the areas of real estate, mortgages, foreclosure, title exceptions and disputes, intestacy, easement disputes, and priority of secured liens.

Disclaimer

Troy Chamber of Commerce published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2018 16:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08pGermany's DZ Bank to halt all transactions with Iran on July 1
RE
07:05pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FEDERAT : Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Russia John Sahr Yambasu
PU
07:05pAlgEternal Technologies Introduces AlgAllure AlgaRiche, a Breakthrough Microalgae-Based Skin Care Line
SE
07:00pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : MAY 18 - Dairy Groups Applaud Defeat of Raw Milk Amendment to 2018 Farm Bill
PU
07:00pNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Register Today for the 2018 Corn Grower Open!
PU
06:50pTROY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Larry Powe Joins Fabrizio & Brook, P.C.
PU
06:50pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Wild Horse and Burro ‘Online Corral’ connects Americans with adoptable animals
PU
06:48pECB official sceptical of Italy's alternative cash plan
RE
06:45pPENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIO : Wolf Administration Opens First Driving PA Forward Grant Eligibility
PU
06:45pIVECO S P A : LNG truck strategy backed by the European Commission’s proposal to reduce CO2 emissions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont targets more M&A after taking watc..
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : Acquires Fintech Startup -- WSJ
3CITIGROUP : CITIGROUP : Is Fined for IPO Lapses -- WSJ
4AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Maersk's Fortunes Take Big Hit From Freight Rates and Fuel Costs -- WSJ
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair's last gasp

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.