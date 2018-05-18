Troy Chamber of Commerce : Larry Powe Joins Fabrizio & Brook, P.C.

Troy, Michigan law firm of Fabrizio & Brook, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of attorney, LARRY E. POWE, to its team of full legal services to mortgage industry professionals, including loss mitigation, residential and commercial foreclosure, REO, evictions, bankruptcy, real estate, curative title and defense litigation, including federal agencies related thereto and financial institution deposit insurance underwriters. The announcement was made by the firm's president, Rose Marie Brook, a primary shareholder of the women-owned law firm. Powe brings with him over 40 years of practical legal expertise, including financial institution receiverships throughout the state, creditors rights, bankruptcy and insolvency-related matters, creditor-related matters, contract disputes, alternative dispute resolutions, general circuit court and federal court receiverships, and secured and unsecured creditors. AV-rated in Martindale Hubbell and based upon his practical experience, Powe continues to be an invited lecturer for industry continuing education, as well as continuing legal education seminars for the Real Property Law Section and Probate Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan, with emphasis in the areas of real estate, mortgages, foreclosure, title exceptions and disputes, intestacy, easement disputes, and priority of secured liens.