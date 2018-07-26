TruStar Energy : Hires Former TECO Peoples Gas Transporation Fuel Expert Juan Reina as Director of Biogas

TruStar Energy, one of the nation's leading developers of compressed
natural gas (CNG) fueling stations, announced today that the company has
hired Juan Reina as Director of Biogas. Reina will be tasked primarily
with sourcing and delivering renewable natural gas (RNG) for the
company’s growing customer base. CNG sourced from renewable natural gas
allows companies to reduce their carbon footprint while adding to their
bottom line. Reina will work closely with Fortistar, TruStar Energy’s
parent company, Senior Vice President Dave Unger, who was hired earlier
this year to help develop an RNG supply chain—from landfill to customer.
Reina will be assisting in other TruStar Energy business development
activities, including new fuel station development and the consolidation
of existing individual or regional stations that want to be part of a
larger national program.
According to a recent report
from the World Resource Institute, “about 50 million tons of unused
organic waste is produced every year in the US, which is the
energy-content equivalent of 6 billion gallons of diesel—or 15% of the
diesel consumed by the country’s heavy-duty trucks and buses last year.” Research
from The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas shows 85% growth in
renewable natural gas production facilities in the United States and
Canada since 2014.
“Although early adopters of natural gas as a transportation fuel have
already seen positive economic returns and sustainability benefits over
diesel, RNG greatly enhances both of those benefits,” said Adam Comora,
President of TruStar Energy. “Juan Reina’s extensive experience in
negotiating gas transportation agreements and project development will
be a tremendous asset in our move to offer customers RNG to meet their
fueling and sustainability needs.”
While at TECO Peoples Gas, Reina was responsible for the negotiation of
gas transportation agreements with industrial, electric generation and
wholesale customers. Reina developed, implemented and managed two unique
regulated utility service offerings for the development of CNG and RNG
infrastructure. Through the CNG Service Tariff, TECO Peoples Gas
developed three stations that serve refuse trucks, transit buses, and
semi-trailer tractors. The RNG service tariff is now facilitating the
first RNG development projects in Florida.
The use of natural gas from traditional natural resource extraction and
from organic materials at landfills as a transportation fuel insulates
companies from the price volatility of diesel and gas resulting from
international conflicts and events, which, in recent years, have been
responsible for dramatic price fluctuations. Natural gas-powered engines
are clean and quiet, produce 30 percent less greenhouse gases, and do
not require the costly exhaust after-treatment devices and diesel
exhaust fluids that are required for diesel engines. These engines also
have an average of 80 to 90 percent lower noise decibel level than
diesel engines.
