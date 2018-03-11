Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Decision to Meet Kim Wasn't Impulsive, Aides Say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 08:05pm CET

By Ted Mann in Washington and Gordon Lubold in Muscat, Oman

President Donald Trump's advisers on Sunday argued that his surprise decision to agree to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was less impulsive than it appeared to U.S. allies and members of Congress.

The advisers, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said the administration had laid the groundwork for talks with Mr. Kim by imposing tougher economic sanctions than previous administrations on the North Korean government.

"I do believe a major reason why they're having this meeting is because the economic sanctions have had a very big impact on both their economy and their ability to get pieces of material and other things they need for their weapons programs," Mr. Mnuchin said Sunday, speaking on NBC's Meet the Press.

Mr. Pompeo accused previous presidential administrations of "whistling past the graveyard" as the North Korean government advanced its nuclear weapons program, and said on CBS's Face the Nation that the Trump administration's sanctions prompted Kim Jong Un to seek a meeting with Mr. Trump.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has levied new sanctions and put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, from which it was removed in 2008 by then-President George W. Bush in an effort to bring the North Koreans to the negotiating table.

The remarks by Mr. Trump's cabinet officials suggested the president's surprise decision to agree to meet with Mr. Kim had been made in line with a broader strategy of combating the North Korean nuclear threat.

Mr. Trump abruptly agreed to the meeting on Thursday, telling a stunned delegation of South Korean officials, "Tell him yes," the Journal previously reported. A small group of White House officials were aware that the South Koreans would convey an invitation from Mr. Kim, and that Mr. Trump planned to accept it, but the president's decision to tell the South Korean delegation to announce it to the world was unexpected.

In the days since, the administration has raced to assemble a diplomatic strategy in advance of a possible meeting, as observers in Congress call for more clarity about what conditions the administration will set before a sit-down.

Speaking on CBS on Sunday, Sen. Cory Gardner (R., Colo.) said Congress would need to see North Korea take "more concrete steps beyond just cessation of (nuclear) testing" before a meeting was warranted.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, traveling in the Middle East, pointedly declined to discuss the possible talks, saying he would leave it to other officials or the president himself to discuss the issue.

"The potential for misunderstanding remains very high or goes higher, so I want those who are actually engaging in the discussions to answer all media questions," he said.

Mr. Mattis also declined to comment on whether a pair of U.S.-South Korea military exercises, expected to commence in coming weeks, might be pared back.

Write to Ted Mann at [email protected] and Gordon Lubold at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:30pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:15pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Global Growth Forecasts, U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts
DJ
09:06pItalian Election Dims Hopes of Eurozone Reform
DJ
09:02pCanada's steel town still nervous despite tariff reprieve
RE
08:05pTrump Decision to Meet Kim Wasn't Impulsive, Aides Say
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal -2-
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal Bonus Payments
DJ
06:23pCash is far from dead and use is rising - BIS
RE
06:19pKeep calm and carry on with policy normalisation, BIS tells central banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : France to commit 700 million euros to International Solar Alliance
2INNOGY SE : RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Councilman proposes changes to garbage services
4AIR LIQUIDE : France signs deals worth $16 billion in India; to deepen defense, security ties
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to pay staff 2 billion euros in bonuses for 2017

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.