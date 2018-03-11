Trump Decision to Meet Kim Wasn't Impulsive, Aides Say

By Ted Mann in Washington and Gordon Lubold in Muscat, Oman

President Donald Trump's advisers on Sunday argued that his surprise decision to agree to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was less impulsive than it appeared to U.S. allies and members of Congress.

The advisers, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said the administration had laid the groundwork for talks with Mr. Kim by imposing tougher economic sanctions than previous administrations on the North Korean government.

"I do believe a major reason why they're having this meeting is because the economic sanctions have had a very big impact on both their economy and their ability to get pieces of material and other things they need for their weapons programs," Mr. Mnuchin said Sunday, speaking on NBC's Meet the Press.

Mr. Pompeo accused previous presidential administrations of "whistling past the graveyard" as the North Korean government advanced its nuclear weapons program, and said on CBS's Face the Nation that the Trump administration's sanctions prompted Kim Jong Un to seek a meeting with Mr. Trump.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has levied new sanctions and put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, from which it was removed in 2008 by then-President George W. Bush in an effort to bring the North Koreans to the negotiating table.

The remarks by Mr. Trump's cabinet officials suggested the president's surprise decision to agree to meet with Mr. Kim had been made in line with a broader strategy of combating the North Korean nuclear threat.

Mr. Trump abruptly agreed to the meeting on Thursday, telling a stunned delegation of South Korean officials, "Tell him yes," the Journal previously reported. A small group of White House officials were aware that the South Koreans would convey an invitation from Mr. Kim, and that Mr. Trump planned to accept it, but the president's decision to tell the South Korean delegation to announce it to the world was unexpected.

In the days since, the administration has raced to assemble a diplomatic strategy in advance of a possible meeting, as observers in Congress call for more clarity about what conditions the administration will set before a sit-down.

Speaking on CBS on Sunday, Sen. Cory Gardner (R., Colo.) said Congress would need to see North Korea take "more concrete steps beyond just cessation of (nuclear) testing" before a meeting was warranted.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, traveling in the Middle East, pointedly declined to discuss the possible talks, saying he would leave it to other officials or the president himself to discuss the issue.

"The potential for misunderstanding remains very high or goes higher, so I want those who are actually engaging in the discussions to answer all media questions," he said.

Mr. Mattis also declined to comment on whether a pair of U.S.-South Korea military exercises, expected to commence in coming weeks, might be pared back.

Write to Ted Mann at [email protected] and Gordon Lubold at [email protected]