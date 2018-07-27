By Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington and Emre Peker in Brussels

A day after President Trump hailed "a breakthrough agreement" on trade with Europe, European officials said the president and his aides are exaggerating the scope of their new pact.

While Mr. Trump told an Iowa crowd Thursday that "we just opened up Europe for you farmers," officials in Brussels later said he did no such thing.

"On agriculture, I think we've been very clear on that -- that agriculture is out of the scope of these discussions," Mina Andreeva, the European Commission spokeswoman, told reporters in Brussels on Friday. "We are not negotiating about agricultural products," added Ms. Andreeva, who was part of the European delegation visiting Washington earlier this week.

The quick emergence of a gap between the two sides over just what they agreed to at a marathon White House session Wednesday highlights the vague nature of the pact and indicates the perils of rifts re-emerging as officials attempt to flesh out the details in the coming weeks.

The agreement that Mr. Trump reached with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker amounts to a truce in a trade dispute that has been escalating since Mr. Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier this year. Europe swiftly retaliated, and Mr. Trump then threatened even bigger import curbs on European cars.

The two leaders announced a broad agreement to launch negotiations aimed at cutting tariffs, subsidies, and non-tariff barriers affecting trans-Atlantic trade. The U.S. pledged to avoid imposing car tariffs as long as negotiations are ongoing, and both sides said they would try to find a way to lift the trade barriers they had imposed on each other in recent weeks.

Officials on both sides agree that two specific agricultural matters came up. The Europeans said they were already engaged -- prior to Wednesday's handshake at the White House -- with U.S. counterparts to boost high-quality beef imports from America as part of an effort to resolve a longstanding trade dispute. And they said they would seek to buy more U.S. soybeans, a politically sensitive sector for Mr. Trump, because China has cut imports of the crop in a separate trade tiff.

But European officials say that beyond those two specific areas, they made quite clear during the White House meeting that they would not include any broader discussion of agriculture in the pending talks.

Agriculture is one of the most sensitive and difficult trade questions for Europe, especially for France, and the U.S. and Europe have fought for years over everything from European tariffs to U.S. use of hormones and genetically modified products. They say that when Trump aides tried to broaden the talks from industrial products to agriculture, they threatened to demand the U.S. drop its "Buy American" provisions for government procurement, a non-starter for the Trump administration.

The U.S. side "heavily insisted to insert the whole field of agricultural products," Mr. Juncker told reporters right after the meeting. "We refused that because I don't have a mandate and that's a very sensitive issue in Europe."

Indeed, the joint statement released by the two governments only mentions the shared goal of phasing out tariffs, subsidies and non-tariff barriers on "non-auto industrial goods." But it does also say the agreement "will open markets for farmers and workers."

Mr. Trump and his aides interpret that differently than their European counterparts. "Our view is that we are negotiating about agriculture, period," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate committee Thursday.

Mr. Trump has strong political incentives for touting big trade gains for farmers. Farmers have been among the most vocal critics of his hardball trade policies, and been the main target of retaliatory measures from trading partners.

Agricultural trade between the U.S. and Europe totaled $32.5 billion last year, with Europe running a $9.4 billion surplus, according to U.S. government statistics.

Agriculture has always been a tricky subject in trans-Atlantic trade, with both the U.S. and the European Union seeking to protect and advance their industries. It was one of the factors that stalled negotiations on a broad trade agreement launched by President Barack Obama, alongside public procurement and other issues.

At the time, Brussels pressed Washington on geographical indications, or GIs, which protect brands for products such as Roquefort cheese and Parma ham. The U.S. dug in its heels and refused to budge in recognizing GIs that would ban American producers from branding their products with similar names.

And Europe stood its ground on genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, refusing to negotiate access for any American products that hadn't been already approved by the EU. Consumer backlash against what Europeans consider inferior quality U.S. produce coupled with resistance by farmers concerned that big American producers would destroy small, family-owned operations made it doubly difficult for Brussels to meet Washington's demands.

--Valentina Pop contributed to this article.

