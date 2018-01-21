Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump: Senate should change rules if shutdown stalemate continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2018 | 03:51pm CET
The figures of Grief and History stand on top of the Peace Statue near the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress failed to reach a deal on funding for federal agencies in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that if the government shutdown stalemate continued, Republicans should fund the government by changing Senate rules, which currently require a super-majority for appropriations bills to pass.

"The Dems (Democrats) just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51 percent (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump's proposal was almost immediately rejected by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Republicans oppose changing the chamber's rules so that legislation to fund the government and end the current shutdown could pass with a simple majority, the spokesman said.

"The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation," the spokesman said in an email.

Current Senate rules require a super-majority of three-fifths of the chamber, usually 60 out of 100, for legislation to clear procedural hurdles and pass.

Funding for federal agencies ran out Saturday with Trump and Republican lawmakers locked in a standoff with Democrats. There appeared to be no clear path for a quick end to the crisis.

Democrats say short-term spending legislation must include protections for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, known as "Dreamers." Republicans, who have a slim 51-49 Senate majority, said they would not negotiate on immigration until the government was reopened.

With elections set in November for a third of U.S. Senate seats and the entire House of Representatives, both sides are maneuvering for the shutdown.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Warren Strobel; Editing by John Stonestreet and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Susan Cornwell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00p Libya's NOC announces reopening of 50,000 bpd As-Sarah fields
03:54p Oil producers will cooperate beyond 2018, says Saudi Arabia
03:54p Oil producers will cooperate beyond 2018, says Saudi Arabia
03:51p TRUMP : Senate should change rules if shutdown stalemate continues
03:34p Emerging economies free of 'original sin' but companies still unforgiven
03:15p Sell in January? Why Treasurys Fall in Winter
01:59p OPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Participating countries conclude successful year with record-breaking conformity level
01:15p Canada and Mexico Seek to Head Off U.S. Exit From Nafta at Montreal Talks
12:59p WORLD BANK : Nepal, World Bank Sign Three Agreements Totaling $440 Million
12:54p NOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge oil operation...Tender No 15/2017 Extention
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Engie CEO Kocher says would welcome a new board chair
2CLARIANT : Foreign Firms Brace for Potential Cost Increases After U.S. Tax Overhaul
3YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD : Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng Int'l receives $1.4 billion privati..
4WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD : WANDA FILM : China's Dalian Wanda Group says 2017 revenue down 10.8 percent on ass..
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Warns Government Shutdown Could Delay Equipment, Inflate Costs

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.