Trump Shifts Trade Tactics With an Olive Branch

By Jacob M. Schlesinger

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump, free trader?

For months, the president has insisted that his escalating tariff campaign was a hardball negotiating tactic in pursuit of expanding global commerce, not a plan to restrict it.

That message got lost amid his harsh rhetoric blasting allies and declaring " trade wars are good." But the surprise truce announced Wednesday with the European Union was the first major sign that Mr. Trump is actually open to launching ambitious market-opening negotiations that his aides have so far talked about, yet failed to deliver.

The new trans-Atlantic talks come as Trump aides are scrambling to strike a deal as soon as next month with Canada and Mexico to modernize the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement -- a pact Mr. Trump had tried to kill at the outset of his presidency. Mexico's chief negotiator will arrive in Washington Thursday to accelerate those talks.

And Trump aides believe such discussions will ramp up pressure on Japan to come to the negotiating table as well, so Tokyo can find its own way to avoid Mr. Trump's threats for global auto tariffs that he has, at least for now, suspended for Europe.

It is way too soon to declare an end to the global trade hostilities touched off by Mr. Trump's actions. By far the biggest tariffs he has imposed -- and threatened to impose -- are aimed at China, and there is scant evidence of any attempt to reach a deal with Beijing. Indeed, the agreement that Mr. Trump announced alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker suggested more a shift in battle tactics than an end to global hostilities -- a desire by Mr. Trump to line up allies in the fight to keep up the pressure on China.

The joint statement from the two presidents included a pledge to cooperate on overhauling world trading rules "to address unfair trading practices, including intellectual-property theft, forced technology transfer, industrial subsidies, distortions created by state-owned enterprises, and overcapacity" -- all transgressions the Trump administration has accused China of committing.

The agreement reached with the EU was also longer on rhetoric than action. The two sides agreed to discuss lifting tariffs they have imposed on each other over the past three months, but haven't fixed a timetable for doing so. They essentially agreed to reopen talks on ambitious bilateral free-trade pact launched under President Barack Obama.

The same political sensitivities on both sides that stalled those discussions in the previous administration will re-emerge if negotiations get serious. And Mr. Trump's own trade-policy making has proven so unpredictable and volatile that it is hard to forecast just how long the peace will last. His advisers are divided between hard-liners who want to impose tariffs and roll back global supply chains, and free-traders fighting to soften the president's tone.

Wednesday's announcement was a victory for the free-traders. But trade-policy direction can shift by the day, depending on which faction is ascendant.

Still, Mr. Trump's decision to stand down Wednesday is a significant moment. After months when Mr. Trump's words and actions were largely oriented to taking an ever-harder trade line, oblivious to consequences and criticism, he showed a susceptibility to intense pressure from American business and Republican lawmakers and an openness to an alternative approach.

The president's remarks with Mr. Juncker were striking, both for what he said and what he didn't. A politician who has hammered regularly on the American trade deficit with Europe didn't mention it at all, instead focusing on the $1 trillion in bilateral trade that flows in both directions.

Mr. Trump, who for decades has frustrated economists by portraying trade as a zero-sum game with only "winners" and "losers," and by calling the EU "a foe," instead hailed a new "phase of close friendship; of strong trade relations in which both of us will win."