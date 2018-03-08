Trump expected to formally sign off on planned tariffs on Thursday: New York Times
03/08/2018 | 12:42am CET
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to formally sign off on planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports at noon EST (1700 GMT) on Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the deliberations.
In its report, the New York Times said advisers close to the White House cautioned that the timing could change.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)