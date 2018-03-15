Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:06am CET
Economic analyst Lawrence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. television commentator and conservative economic analyst Larry Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, the White House and Kudlow said on Wednesday, adding another loyalist to Trump's inner circle.

Kudlow, a Republican who served as an economic adviser to former President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and also worked on Wall Street, is an ardent advocate of "supply side" economic policies that focus on cutting taxes and reducing regulations.

Kudlow, 70, told Reuters that Trump offered him the job on Tuesday evening and he accepted. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump had offered him the position. A formal announcement could come as early as Thursday.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, said investors on Wall Street generally viewed the pick positively because of Kudlow's Washington experience and his policy views.

"He's generally regarded to be more of a free trade advocate than (White House adviser Peter) Navarro or the others," Zaccarelli said.

"Larry Kudlow is very much a free trader," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. "This shows that (Trump) wants to hear the other side of the argument as well."

Kudlow, a CNBC contributor, has acknowledged ups and downs in his life, having been addicted to drugs and alcohol before getting sober more than 20 years ago.

The NEC director can have wide influence over the president on a variety of issues from steering economic policy to offering guidance on whom to choose for open positions at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Cohn, a Democrat who was seen as a moderating influence on the president's nationalist economic instincts, announced his resignation last week after a disagreement over Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium.

'CHINA HAS EARNED TOUGH RESPONSE'

Kudlow, an informal adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, had also criticized the president's decision, saying tariffs would harm steel-consuming producers. Earlier this month, he was one of three authors of an article that argued such tariffs were akin to sanctions on the United States itself.

During an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, he said he was relieved that some countries would get exemptions from the tariffs, did not think they would hurt the broader U.S. economy, and believed China deserved to face tough action over trade.

"China has not played by the rules for a long time. ... I must say, as somebody who doesn't like tariffs, I think China has earned a tough response," he said, adding he hoped a coalition of countries could act against China on trade.

Kudlow also said a strong and stable dollar was important for U.S. economic health and that he had no reason to believe Trump disagreed. He echoed his future boss' views that the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico needed fixing and said the European Union had "very bad protectionist policies."

His appointment comes as Trump increasingly seeks to surround himself with like-minded advisers.

Cohn's exit and the dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have cleared the way for Trump to elevate advisers who are more inclined to implement his campaign promises ahead of congressional elections this year.

The president, who has described Kudlow as a longtime friend, hinted on Tuesday morning that he was likely to give him the job. He said Kudlow had "come around" to view tariffs as a useful tool for renegotiating trade deals.

Kudlow's television credentials may help him with one part of the NEC job - trying to win over the public on the president's economic policies, including the White House's view of the recently enacted tax overhaul as a major economic success.

(Additional reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington and Sinead Carew and April Joyner in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)

By Jeff Mason and Makini Brice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/14#BAC2018 : Bitcoin is the gateway drug
AQ
03/14WAL MART STORES : Toys R Us's likely liquidation will have a ripple effect
AQ
03/14Blocked Broadcom deal may stunt Chinese Silicon Valley investment
RE
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/14Canada's Trudeau 'very optimistic' of NAFTA win for all three countries
RE
03/14U.S. Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
03/14U.S. Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
03/14Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
03/14GARY COHN : Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : AURIZON : Australia Regulator Raises Concerns Over Aurizon Asset Sale
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
4IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
5HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores - source

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.