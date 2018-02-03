SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After Tuesday’s State of the Union Address, The Recover examines Trump’s message to lower prescription costs and fight for the dying rights of those with terminal conditions.



Trump’s Promise To Lower Prescription Drug Costs





In his speech he addressed the “Right to Try” Legislation that was proposed but is waiting on approval from the FDA. "We also believe that patients with terminal conditions should have access to experimental treatments that could potentially save their lives," the president said.

"People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country to seek a cure — I want to give them a chance right here at home. It is time for the Congress to give these wonderful Americans the 'right to try,'" he says.

The prescription drug cost has been rising in recent years, with medications dramatically increasing 44% since 2003, and continues to grow with out interference. Trump proposes to prevent that from happening under his administration, but without a clear plan.

"One of my greatest priorities is to reduce the price of prescription drugs. In many other countries, these drugs cost far less than what we pay in the United States," Trump stated.

"And it is very, very unfair," he said. "That is why I have directed my administration to make fixing the injustice of high drug prices one of our top priorities. Prices will come down."

The President will also have to address the issue that some of these prescription drugs have led to the opioid problem the country faces. Other pain relievers and stimulant prescription drugs can be misused and can cause an addiction to the user.

Alex Azar was in attendance at the address, a former drug company executive, lobbyist and spokesperson who has been sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Trump's cabinet. Mr. Azar’s former profession brings into question how someone from that industry could possibly have a hand in disrupting their profit and helping the people of America. While introducing Azar, Trump mentioned several times that he shared his desire in reducing prescription drug prices.

