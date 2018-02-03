Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trump’s Promise To Lower Prescription Drug Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 05:32am CET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After Tuesday’s State of the Union Address, The Recover examines Trump’s message to lower prescription costs and fight for the dying rights of those with terminal conditions.

Lower Prescription Drug Cost
Trump’s Promise To Lower Prescription Drug Costs


In his speech he addressed the “Right to Try” Legislation that was proposed but is waiting on approval from the FDA. "We also believe that patients with terminal conditions should have access to experimental treatments that could potentially save their lives," the president said.

"People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country to seek a cure — I want to give them a chance right here at home. It is time for the Congress to give these wonderful Americans the 'right to try,'" he says.

The prescription drug cost has been rising in recent years, with medications dramatically increasing 44% since 2003, and continues to grow with out interference. Trump proposes to prevent that from happening under his administration, but without a clear plan.

"One of my greatest priorities is to reduce the price of prescription drugs. In many other countries, these drugs cost far less than what we pay in the United States," Trump stated.

"And it is very, very unfair," he said. "That is why I have directed my administration to make fixing the injustice of high drug prices one of our top priorities. Prices will come down."

The President will also have to address the issue that some of these prescription drugs have led to the opioid problem the country faces. Other pain relievers and stimulant prescription drugs can be misused and can cause an addiction to the user.

Alex Azar was in attendance at the address, a former drug company executive, lobbyist and spokesperson who has been sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Trump's cabinet. Mr. Azar’s former profession brings into question how someone from that industry could possibly have a hand in disrupting their profit and helping the people of America. While introducing Azar, Trump mentioned several times that he shared his desire in reducing prescription drug prices.

Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: TheRecover.com
Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave 101a, Temecula, CA 92590
Phone: 888-510-3898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf3a285e-8af4-4ac2-89ce-40e8b07cda15

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36a ZIMPLATS : to revive Bimha Mine
10:36a NMBZ : yet to draw down SMEs credit lines
10:36a CFI : Van Hoog says no need for rights issue
10:28a SMRST TST HD : State police report low crime rates in Bullskin Township
10:25a DOMINION ENERGY : Coal ash cleanup bills reassigned Coal ash bills shifted to utility-friendly Senate committee
10:24a China wants one-window operation for CPEC projects
10:24a IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : asks Sindh to provide water share to Balochistan
10:24a BALOCH RESISTANCE MOVEMENT NOT A THREAT ANYMORE : Chinese envoy
10:24a INDUS MOTOR : IMC signs MoU with TDCP
10:22a KEPPEL : Former Keppel execs arrested in ongoing Brazil bribery probe
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Wall Street says Starbucks has too many stores, prices too high
2ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Approves Second $12 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization in as Many Months
3IMPINJ INC : IMPINJ : stock plunges as Seattle company cuts revenue guidance, says CFO leaving
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Earns $19.7 Billion In 2017
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Federal Reserve Replaces Board Members at Wells Fargo

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.