Trump's Shutdown Talk Overshadows Headway in Congress on Funding -- Update

By Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's repeated threats to shut down the federal government have obscured an unusual development: lawmakers are making surprisingly swift progress funding it.

The Senate is expected to pass this week a package of four spending bills with bipartisan support, on top of a trio passed in late June. The House, meanwhile, has been passing more partisan spending bills at its own brisk clip.

While lawmakers will have to hash out their differences, they still are far closer to funding most of the government for the next fiscal year than they typically are at this point -- two full months before current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1.

That is why Mr. Trump's recent flurry of tweets threatening to shut the government over immigration legislation has frustrated lawmakers from both parties seeking to avoid a showdown roughly a month before November's midterm elections.

"There's never a good reason to shut government down, particularly when we're making great progress on the appropriations bills," said Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine), who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee. "The president had set out a goal that he would never sign an omnibus bill again and we're working very hard to make sure that never happens."

Leaders from both parties have been working to avoid the familiar gridlock that often forces lawmakers to cram up to a dozen spending bills into one massive package, known as an omnibus, that typically passes just before the deadline. Presented with a sweeping $1.3 trillion package in March, Mr. Trump threatened to veto it, although he ultimately signed the bill.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump tweeted, "A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America," reiterating his warnings from Sunday and Monday.

"I don't care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown," Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday.

At a campaign-style rally Tuesday night, Mr. Trump made no mention of a shutdown but said "some pretty drastic things" may be needed to secure more money for the wall.

Privately, the president has agreed to put off a potential shutdown or any fight over border wall funding until after the midterm elections, an administration official said Monday.

House Republican leaders in June attempted to pass immigration legislation that met Mr. Trump's demands, but failed to gain enough support . A series of immigration bills failed in the Senate this year.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate have been steadily passing spending bills in an effort to avoid a deadline-driven, year-end partisan spending fight that typically brings Congress just to the brink of a government shutdown.

The homeland security bill that includes border wall funding, however, isn't expected to come up before November.

"It is particularly inappropriate and disruptive for the president to be issuing shutdown threats when we are in the middle of one of the first genuinely constructive, bipartisan appropriations processes I've seen in eight years," said Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.), also on the appropriations panel.

One reason for this year's more conciliatory approach is that lawmakers have already agreed to the overall spending level for fiscal year 2019 as part of the two-year budget deal they struck in February. Still, that hasn't always been sufficient in the past to prevent skirmishes over how the money should be divvied up.

House and Senate lawmakers still have disputes to resolve to reconcile their differing versions of the bills. In the House, where spending bills can pass with a simple majority, Republicans tucked in more controversial policy measures, known as "riders." But in the Senate, both sides abstained from seeking political victories, lawmakers said.

"On the Senate side, both sides have stood down on policy riders in order to expedite the process," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Tuesday. He said House lawmakers may have to accept bills that look more like what the Senate approved.

"They know that the path to actually making law, getting these bills signed, is going to be coming in our direction," Mr. McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said he was talking to Mr. McConnell almost daily about spending bills, and that it was up to Republicans to stand up to the president.

"The fly in the ointment here, of course, is the president who keeps brandishing his sword and threatening" a shutdown, said Mr. Schumer. "Whenever he gets involved, he seems to mess it up."

On the third day of Mr. Trump's recent shutdown threats, Republicans indicated that the president's comments weren't particularly helpful.

"I learned in politics a long time ago it is possible to step on your own message," said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R., Texas). "Some of the tremendous accomplishments we've been able to make working with the president" have been obscured, he said, "just because of the vast array and variety of messages that just seem to keep on coming."

--Natalie Andrews and Siobhan Hughes contributed to this article.

Write to Kristina Peterson at [email protected]