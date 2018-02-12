Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump's consumer watchdog says will limit agency's powers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:32pm CET
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney speaks at a news briefing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will pull back its activities and seek to promote a free market for financial services, the agency said on Monday.

The CFPB was conceived to stamp out predatory lending and the agency is now led by Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's budget director.

Mulvaney wrote on Monday that the seven-year-old agency should not seek to punish financial services companies.

"If there is one way to summarize the strategic changes occurring at the Bureau, it is this: we have committed to fulfill the Bureau's statutory responsibilities, but go no further," Mulvaney wrote in a mission statement for the agency.

Mulvaney said the agency would aim to protect vulnerable seniors from financial fraud. And the CFPB will continue to protect consumers who are ensnared in unfair, deceptive or abusive practices.

Monday's report was a five-year plan for the bureau.

It did not give any examples of cases where the agency pushed its existing authority too far.

The statement notes that the agency is charged with regulating consumer financial products under the law. An agency memo that previewed the new mission said the CFPB will pursue a vision of "free, innovative, competitive, and transparent consumer finance markets where the rights of all parties are protected."

The CFPB will seek the counsel of others for its decisions and act with "humility and moderation," the agency wrote.

(Reporting by Reuters Newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47pDIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (DAM) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COMPONENT, APPLICATION, DEPLOYMENT TYPE, ORGANIZATION SIZE &NDASH; PROJECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF +20% BY 2022 : Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software Market New Research Report– Analyst Focuses on Top Players like ADAM Software NV, Canto, CELUM GmbH, Cognizant Technology, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle
AQ
11:46pSAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY : Provost and Deans List Fall 2017
PU
11:36pNORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY : Biological sciences seminar to feature ecology expert
PU
11:36pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Statement on President’s Proposed FY19 Budget
PU
11:32pTrump's consumer watchdog says will limit agency's powers
RE
11:32pTrump's consumer watchdog says will limit agency's powers
RE
11:31pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON NATURAL : Bishop Statement on BLM Methane Rule Revision
PU
11:31pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : Budget Proposal Another Blow to Family Farmers
PU
11:24pUtilities Shares Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:24pConsumer Shares Climb Amid Deal Intrigue -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : NASA Budget Proposal Emphasizes Public-Private Ventures
2AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD : AURIZON : 1st Half Profit Jumps 52% -- Update
3AMBARELLA INC : Exclusive - Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker's chip technology
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : signs deal to offer Disney shows on video platforms
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : 2017 Profit, Revenue Increase; Warns of Further Volatility

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.