Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump's tariffs could hit U.S. state, city budgets: S&P

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 12:01am CET

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could result in economic growth that is slower than states assumed in their budget forecasts, S&P Global Ratings said on Friday.

The import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum could lead to a trade war and higher inflation, the credit rating agency said in a report.

"Such an outcome could translate to slower tax revenue growth rates, further squeezing state fiscal margins, which have already been under pressure in recent years," S&P said.

Higher costs for imported steel and aluminum would be felt in states like Missouri, Louisiana, Connecticut and Maryland, where those products account for more than 5 percent of imports, according to the report. Retaliatory tariffs placed on U.S. products could impact 11 states where exports account for more than 10 percent of gross domestic product.

The tariffs have worried Wisconsin's Republican Governor Scott Walker, who last week urged Trump to reconsider.

Cities could face similar problems if they are heavily dependent on exports or if their economies rely on cheaper steel and aluminum prices.

"In smaller cities where export-heavy manufacturing can dwarf other sectors, a shift in the pace of exports creates greater potential for economic disruption and credit deterioration," S&P said without naming any cities.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aMissouri aluminum smelter to restart after tariff, utility relief
RE
02:15aAustralia to secure exemption from U.S. tariffs
RE
02:02aAustralia to secure exemption from U.S. tariffs
RE
01:43aHow Trump’s tariffs morphed from 'no exemptions' to carve-outs galore
RE
01:38aHow Trump’s tariffs morphed from ‘no exemptions’ to carve-outs galore
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:54aBITCOIN 101 : Cryptocurrency classes are cropping up at area colleges
AQ
12:36aU.S. eases way to more tariff exemptions under pressure from allies
RE
12:29aU.S. Hiring Surges, With 313,000 Jobs; Unemployment Flat -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALZGITTER AG : SALZGITTER : U.S. eases way to more tariff exemptions under pressure from allies
2KLOECKNER & CO SE : EU industry steels itself for U.S. tariffs
3HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers and their allies call for more breaks in Trump tariff plan
4LME ALUMINIUM CASH : U.S. Allies Jockey for Exemptions to Donald Trump's Tariffs -- 2nd Update
5DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.