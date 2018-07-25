Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump's trade policy darkens mood among German companies in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 10:51am CEST
FILE PHOTO - The Frankfurt skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business confidence dipped in July, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting a slew of risks, including the threat of U.S. tariffs on cars and car parts, is starting to unsettle company executives in Europe's largest economy.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index fell to 101.7 from 101.8 in June, but it did not register as big a drop as forecast. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 101.5.

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policy, along with a recent government crisis in Germany that was caused by a dispute over migration and has since been resolved, increased uncertainty, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters.

Companies felt slightly more upbeat about their current situation, but their expectations for the coming six months worsened, the survey showed.

"The current debate about tariffs probably made itself felt there - the trade disputes are making life in the corporate sector harder," said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank.

Citing national security grounds, Washington imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico on June 1. Now Trump is threatening to extend them to EU cars and car parts - a worry for Germany, where the car industry accounts for some 800,000 jobs.

Export expectations in the auto industry have fallen significantly, Wohlrabe said.

At the weekend, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said it was difficult to estimate the impact of any U.S. car tariffs on the German economy. But tariffs on aluminium and steel were worth just over 6 billion euros ($7.02 billion), he said, and car tariffs would probably be about 10 times that.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will discuss trade with Trump at a meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

The weaker Ifo reading comes after a survey published earlier this month showed the mood among German investors slumped to its lowest since August 2012 amid concern about escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Despite the risks that the threat of a global trade war and Brexit pose, the government expects growth to accelerate slightly in the second quarter from 0.3 percent in the first three months of the year.

(Additional reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich, writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Paul Carrel, Larry King)

By Michelle Martin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aUK heatwave will hit food supplies, could worsen Brexit disruption - food lobby
RE
11:24aMINISTRY OF TEXTILES OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Demanding Relaxation of Cabotage Rule for Movement of Cotton
PU
11:24aBENTLEY MOTORS : Launches home design competition for centenary
PU
11:19aMINISTRY OF TEXTILES OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cotton Production and Exports
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aHO UK HOME OFFICE : Home Office launches toolkit for employers to support EU Settlement Scheme
PU
11:14aHELLOVIETNAM : Be completely infatuated with Central Highland, Vietnam
PU
11:04aUK mortgage approvals hit nine-month high in June - UK Finance
RE
11:04aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement signed - Committee on International Trade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : second quarter net profit drops as new CEO overhauls lender
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Backs Full-Year Guidance as 1Q Revenue Falls
3AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
4BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
5Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.