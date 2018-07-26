Tsaker Chemical : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS,CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ੹܄ʷኪණྠϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS; CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

AND

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

The Board announces that each of Ms. DUAN Weihua and Ms. JIN Ping has resigned as an executive Director due to work reallocation.

The Board announces that Mr. LU Yi has resigned as a Joint Company Secretary due to work reallocation.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. YANG Xue has been appointed as a Joint Company Secretary, and the Stock Exchange has granted a waiver from strict compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules for a period of three years from the date of Ms. Yang's appointment as a Joint Company Secretary.

The above changes are with effect from 26 July 2018.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that each of Ms. DUAN Weihua ("Ms. Duan") and Ms. JIN Ping ("Ms. Jin") has resigned as an executive Director with effect from 26 July 2018 due to work reallocation.

Each of Ms. Duan and Ms. Jin has confirmed that she has no claim against the Company in respect of her resignation and has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Ms. Duan and Ms. Jin for their outstanding contributions to the operation and development of the Company during their tenure of office.

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board further announces that Mr. LU Yi ("Mr. Lu") has tendered his resignation from the position of a joint company secretary of the Company (the "Joint Company Secretary") with effect from 26 July 2018 due to work reallocation.

Mr. Lu has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Lu for his valuable contribution to the Company during his term of service.

Following Mr. Lu's resignation as a Joint Company Secretary, the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. YANG Xue ("Ms. Yang") has been appointed as a Joint Company Secretary.

The biographical details of Ms. Yang are as follows:-

Ms. Yang, aged 29, graduated from Zhejiang University in 2014 and Qingdao University in 2011 with a Master's degree in Engineering and Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering respectively. Ms. Yang joined the Group in March 2016 and initially served at the Strategy Development Department, providing support to the expansion of the Group's industry chain and the formulation of its investment strategies. From March 2017, Ms. Yang acted as a Capital Management Manager in the Finance Department of the Group, and is responsible for the coordination work in relation to the management and financing of the Group's working capital. From January 2018, the assistant to the Company's chief financial officer was assumed by Ms. Yang, and she assisted in handling capital market related matters. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Yang worked in the Marketing Department of Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 600309) from 2014 to 2016, focusing on the research and analysis of the domestic and foreign chemical markets and related industries.

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to Rule 8.17 of the Listing Rules, a listed issuer must appoint a company secretary who meets the requirements under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules provides that a listed issuer must appoint as its company secretary an individual who, in the opinion of the Stock Exchange, is capable of discharging the functions of company secretary of the listed issuer by virtue of his/her academic or professional qualifications or relevant experience.

Ms. Yang does not currently possess the qualifications of company secretary as required under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. However, Ms. Yang has knowledge of and experience in, and is familiar with the businesses and operations of the Company. In this regard, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver from strict compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules for a period of three years from the date of Ms. Yang's appointment as a Joint Company Secretary (the "Waiver Period"), on the conditions that:

(i) Ms. Yang will be assisted by Ms. LEUNG Suet Lun ("Ms. Leung"), the other Joint Company

Secretary who possesses the requisite qualifications and experience of a company secretary as required under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, during the Waiver Period;

(ii) the Company will notify the Stock Exchange at the end of the Waiver Period for the Stock Exchange to re-visit the situation. The Stock Exchange expects that, after the end of the Waiver Period, the Company will be able to demonstrate that Ms. Yang can satisfy Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, having had the benefit of Ms. Leung's assistance such that a further waiver will not be necessary; and

(iii) the Company will announce the details of the said waiver, including reasons for the waiver and waiver conditions by way of an announcement.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ms. Yang on her new appointment.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ge Yi and Mr. Bai Kun as executive Directors, Mr. Xiao Yongzheng and Mr. Fontaine Alain Vincent as non-executive Directors and Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. Zhu Lin and Mr. Yu Miao as independent non-executive Directors.

