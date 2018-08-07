Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): Global Market Outlook (2018-2027) by Gas Analyzer Type, Methodology, End User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market is poised to grow
strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
favorable initiatives and regulations imposed by the government
regarding industrial emissions and increasing process automation in
various industries.
Based on gas analyzer type, the market is segmented into ammonia (NH3)
analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, CXHX analyzer, oxygen (O2) analyzer,
COX analyzer, HX analyzer and other gas analyzer types.
By methodology, the market is classified into extractive and in-situ.
Depending on end user, the market is divided into chemical &
pharmaceutical, metal & mining, power, semiconductor, cement,
fertilizer, oil & gas, pulp & paper, healthcare and other end users.
Report Highlights
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Gas Analyzer Type
5 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Methodology
6 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By End User
7 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Spectrasensors, Inc. (U.S)
ABB Ltd
Neo Monitors AS
Siemens AG
Focused Photonics Inc.
Servomex Ltd.
Ametek Inc.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Sick AG
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Corporation
Norsk Elektro Optikk (NEO) Monitors AS
Endress+Hauser
Axetris AG
