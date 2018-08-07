Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): Global Market Outlook (2018-2027) by Gas Analyzer Type, Methodology, End User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:17am CEST

The "Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include favorable initiatives and regulations imposed by the government regarding industrial emissions and increasing process automation in various industries.

Based on gas analyzer type, the market is segmented into ammonia (NH3) analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, CXHX analyzer, oxygen (O2) analyzer, COX analyzer, HX analyzer and other gas analyzer types.

By methodology, the market is classified into extractive and in-situ.

Depending on end user, the market is divided into chemical & pharmaceutical, metal & mining, power, semiconductor, cement, fertilizer, oil & gas, pulp & paper, healthcare and other end users.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Gas Analyzer Type

5 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Methodology

6 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By End User

7 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Spectrasensors, Inc. (U.S)
  • ABB Ltd
  • Neo Monitors AS
  • Siemens AG
  • Focused Photonics Inc.
  • Servomex Ltd.
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
  • Sick AG
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • General Electric Corporation
  • Norsk Elektro Optikk (NEO) Monitors AS
  • Endress+Hauser
  • Axetris AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pt8p4x/tunable_diode?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aTHE 2018 TELECOMS MARKET IN UKRAINE : Fixed & Mobile -- Featuring MTS, Turkcell, Ukrtelecom, VEON, Vega Telecom, and Volia - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:41aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Is TV Piracy a Problem or an Opportunity?
PU
10:41aPORR : acquires new infrastructure order in Poland
PU
10:37aMARI PETROLEUM : sponsors 'hiking and trekking'
AQ
10:37aTELENOR : Velocity partners with incubation centres
AQ
10:37aAUTOMOTIVE SHIELDING : Worldwide Analysis & Outlook to 2025 - The Intelligent Park Assist in EMI Application is the Fastest Growing Segment
GL
10:36aCOMMERZBANK : beats second quarter profit forecast but sees higher costs
RE
10:36aNISSAN MOTOR : Heritage meets Nissan Intelligent Mobility in Monterey
AQ
10:36aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Stranded Pakistanis in China reach home
AQ
10:36aSTRABAG : consortium awarded large contract for the Oldenburg–Wilhelmshaven rail upgrade line
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Rebound in Chinese shares, solid U.S. earnings support Asia
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
3UNIPER SE : Uniper Swung to 1st Half Loss on Derivative Revaluation
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST : 2Q Profit Declined on PEP Division Problems
5BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.