Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): Global Market Outlook (2018-2027) by Gas Analyzer Type, Methodology, End User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include favorable initiatives and regulations imposed by the government regarding industrial emissions and increasing process automation in various industries.

Based on gas analyzer type, the market is segmented into ammonia (NH3) analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, CXHX analyzer, oxygen (O2) analyzer, COX analyzer, HX analyzer and other gas analyzer types.

By methodology, the market is classified into extractive and in-situ.

Depending on end user, the market is divided into chemical & pharmaceutical, metal & mining, power, semiconductor, cement, fertilizer, oil & gas, pulp & paper, healthcare and other end users.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Gas Analyzer Type

5 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Methodology

6 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By End User

7 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Spectrasensors, Inc. (U.S)

ABB Ltd

Neo Monitors AS

Siemens AG

Focused Photonics Inc.

Servomex Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Sick AG

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Corporation

Norsk Elektro Optikk (NEO) Monitors AS

Endress+Hauser

Axetris AG

