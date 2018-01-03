TuneFab Apple Music Converter  Free Your Audio Files from Limitations

HONG KONG, China, Jan 02, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- TuneFab (www.tunefab.com), an advanced and professional digital program solution developer, today officially announced the new version with updates of its popular Apple/iTunes Music, Audible/iTunes audiobooks formats conversion software - TuneFab Apple Music Converter.



The product is one of the most powerful tools to achieve the format conversion of audio files, for the cause of being more compatible with Win 10/8/7/Vista/XP and the latest iTunes version.



TuneFab always sticks to the aim - "bring free to digital life." It provides the applications of developing audio and converting audio in Apple Music and iTunes Store, or any other audio files such as audiobooks.



Since TuneFab Apple Music Converter has provided wonderful services on its full control over the conversion of audio files, such as Apple Music, iTunes Music, iTunes audiobooks, Audible audiobooks, etc. Therefore, the release of the new version of the software is significant for not only our company but also users. With the amazing new updates, TuneFab Apple Music Converter will also fix the problem that happened before and offer much more reliable and compatible, safer solution to audio files conversion.



"We are always struggling for the satisfaction of customers and aim at providing the most professional but easy-to-grasp services for them. Hence, TuneFab Apple Music Converter would easily become outstanding versus other conversion services," stated John Smith, the founder of TuneFab, when he explained the reason to set up and design TuneFab. Holding this concept, we could now go further to know what features TuneFab Apple Music Converter actually owns.



Check out the amazing features of TuneFab Apple Music Converter (Windows) below:

• Support converting music tracks, audiobooks - Users are able to convert any Apple Music files to MP3/AC3/FLAC/AIFF and convert M4B/AA/AAX audiobooks to MP3;

• Extracting audio track from videos - TuneFab Apple Music Converter has the ability to extract audio track from movies, TV shows, music videos without limitation and save in MP3 format with lossless quality;

• Acceptance of many popular output formats such as MP3, M4A, FLAC, AC3, AIFF, etc.

• Be accessible to iTunes library - users can read the iTunes library from the software directly;

• Customizable settings;

• Fast conversion with high quality and easy-operating steps - adjustable conversion speed from 1X to 16X.



"TuneFab Apple Music Converter is a useful and compatible tool for everyone. I didn't meet any difficulty while working with this program. I have downloaded many Apple Music tracks but these music files can't be sync to my iPod. After I used this program to convert these Apple Music to MP3, I can sync them to iPod successfully now. It is really a user-friendly conversion program!" said Richard, a user of TuneFab Apple Music Converter.



Price and Availability:

TuneFab Apple Music Converter is available for Windows and Mac. Users are able to download the software for free -- providing 3-minute audio conversion in free trial version. Or users can pay $39.95 for the full version.



Overview of TuneFab Apple Music Converter Windows Version:

http://www.tunefab.com/apple-music-converter/



Download Site (direct downloads):



For Windows: http://www.tunefab.com/downloads/apple-music-converter.exe



For Mac: http://www.tunefab.com/downloads/apple-music-converter.dmg





About TuneFab:

TuneFab, gathering many talented and excellent engineers, is specialized in audio development and video conversion applications. Up to now, TuneFab has released three amazing programs such as TuneFab Apple Music Converter, M4V Converter and Screen Recorder. TuneFab Apple Music Converter is specialized in destroying the barriers of music files purchased in the Apple Music and iTunes Store by format conversion.



While TuneFab M4V Converter focus on obtaining the full control over M4V video files purchased or rented on iTunes Store. Moreover, the new product, TuneFab Screen Recorder concentrates on solving the problem of failing to download movies from some websites, which have the limitation to users to download movies. If you want to read more details, please check out this website: http://www.tunefab.com/



TuneFab always holds the attitude - "Bring Free to Digital Life," and we are trying to make our programs or services more helpful, convenient, and simple.



If you have more questions or comments on any TuneFab software, please visit our official website: http://www.tunefab.com/ or reach our email address: [email protected] by sending emails.



