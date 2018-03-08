Log in
Turkey Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/08/2018 | 02:09pm CET

The "Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Turkish Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Turkish Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Turkey.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

  • The Turkish insurance industry is regulated by the Under secretariat of Treasury.
  • The Turkish insurance industry allows 100% foreign direct investment.
  • The life and non-life insurance businesses in Turkey are regulated by the provisions of the Insurance Law 2007.
  • The motor third-party liability insurance, liability insurance of a carrier to the passenger of the aircraft, and third-party liability insurance for hazardous activities are compulsory classes of insurance.
  • Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Turkey with a few exceptions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest changes in Regulations

2.3 Regulations and market practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jb76q8/turkey_insurance?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
