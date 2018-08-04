Turkey Responds to U.S. Sanctions Over Pastor's Detainment

By Yeliz Candemir in Istanbul and Jessica Donati in Singapore

The dispute pitting Washington against NATO ally Ankara over the fate of an American pastor escalated on Saturday, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowing to retaliate against U.S. sanctions.

In what appeared to be a response to financial sanctions the U.S. announced this week against two members of the Turkish government, Mr. Erdogan said he had ordered the freezing of assets owned by two senior U.S. officials.

"Those who think that Turkey will bow to threatening language and absurd sanctions don't know this country and nation," Mr. Erdogan said in a speech to members of his ruling party.

The announcement came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met his Turkish counterpart in Singapore to press for the release of the American pastor, Andrew Brunson, whom Turkey has detained for nearly two years.

Mr. Pompeo is in Singapore to attend a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavu o lu took place on the sidelines of a regional gathering where Mr. Pompeo could meet with officials from North Korea and Iran, both priorities on the U.S. agenda.

The meeting with Turkey came after the U.S. imposed sanctions on two Turkish officials, following Ankara's refusal to release Mr. Brunson, a pastor from Black Mountain, N.C., who was arrested in Turkey in late 2016.

Turkish officials accuse Mr. Brunson of helping a failed coup that year. U.S. officials say the case is politically motivated.

Mr. Pompeo told reporters aboard his flight to Singapore that the measures were intended as a message to Turkey that the U.S. had run out of patience.

"The Turks were well on notice that the clock had run and that it was time for Pastor Brunson to be returned, and I hope they'll see this for what it is, a demonstration that we're very serious," the secretary said.

U.S. officials tried to secure the pastor's return to the U.S. last month, but talks fell apart, according to people familiar with the discussions. Instead of returning home, Mr. Brunson was transferred last week to house arrest on the Turkish coast, where he led a church for over two decades.

It was unclear if Mr. Pompeo had made any progress resolving the dispute during the meeting with Mr. Çavu o lu. Heather Nauert, the State Department's spokeswoman, described the discussion as constructive.

The Turkish foreign minister, Mr. Çavu o lu, also described the meeting as constructive but cautioned the matter couldn't be resolved quickly.

"We have said since the beginning that threatening language and sanctions will not get any result. We have repeated this today. We think this is very well understood," he told reporters in Singapore.

Mr. Pompeo is also calling for the release of other U.S. citizens and local embassy staff detained since the failed military coup over two years ago.

"These are innocent people. Pastor Brunson is an innocent pastor and they need to let him return to the United States and they need to let our locally employed folks [out]," Mr. Pompeo said.

Turkey wants the U.S. to deport Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania accused by Ankara of plotting the overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mr. Gülen has denied the allegations.

Turkey also opposes the conviction of a Turkish banker sentenced to 32 months in an American prison for violating U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

