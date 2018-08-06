Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkish Lira Falls to Fresh Lows Against U.S. Dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 03:17pm EDT

By Orla McCaffrey

The Turkish lira weakened to new record lows against the U.S. dollar Monday after the country's central bank attempted to stem the currency's decline by reducing the amount of foreign currency it holds in reserve while also lowering the reserve requirement for banks.

The Turkish currency was recently down 3.8% against the U.S. currency, with the dollar buying about 5.277 lira. The lira has fallen nearly 30% this year.

The decisions about central bank foreign-exchange reserves and the bank-reserve requirements are latest in a series of central bank moves that have alarmed investors, who are concerned about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increased influence over monetary policy.

"This move will take on a life of its own if they don't do anything in the next few days," said Win Thin, global head of emerging-market strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. The decline comes amid a "negative emerging-market backdrop," Mr. Thin said, so "the best they can hope for is to stop the massive underperformance."

The Turkish currency began to plummet in April, when a rising U.S. dollar put pressure on a number of emerging-market currencies. Turkey's considerable load of dollar-denominated debt, which becomes increasingly costly to pay with a weaker currency, made the lira particularly vulnerable in the eyes of investors.

The country's central bank decided against raising interest rates at its July meeting, surprising many analysts. Its next meeting isn't until mid-September, but officials could act sooner, some said.

Monday's move follows a similar decline after last week's U.S. sanctions against several Turkish officials for failing to release an American pastor accused of terrorism.

Analysts also attributed the lira's slide to an announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative's Office late last week that it had launched a review of Turkey's duty-free access to U.S. markets. News of the review stoked fear of another trade war because it followed Turkey's decision to retaliate against Washington's tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Improving Turkey's diplomatic relationship with the U.S. and significantly raising interest rates would likely help stabilize the lira, several analysts said.

"Erdogan thinks he's somehow immune to the laws of economics and markets, and this is reflecting his missteps," Mr. Thin said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pAmid Saudi Arabia dispute, Canada says will always defend human rights
RE
09:39pSaudi state airline Saudia suspends flights to and from Toronto
RE
09:31pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Special Election Ohio's 12th Congressional District
PU
09:31pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : ASRF and NCCPB Launch New Seed Science Foundation
PU
09:28pOil rises after OPEC sources say Saudi crude output fell
RE
09:26pCanada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights call
RE
09:25pSeek Help from Recoverit Whenever You Have Deleted Files Accidentally
SE
09:21pWESTERN GROWERS : Opposes Renewable Energy Initiative in Arizona
PU
09:18pMexico and U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposals - minister
RE
09:17pTurkish Lira Falls to Fresh Lows Against U.S. Dollar
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
2ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
3PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
4MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.