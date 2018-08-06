Turkish Lira Falls to Fresh Lows Against U.S. Dollar

By Orla McCaffrey

The Turkish lira weakened to new record lows against the U.S. dollar Monday after the country's central bank attempted to stem the currency's decline by reducing the amount of foreign currency it holds in reserve while also lowering the reserve requirement for banks.

The Turkish currency was recently down 3.8% against the U.S. currency, with the dollar buying about 5.277 lira. The lira has fallen nearly 30% this year.

The decisions about central bank foreign-exchange reserves and the bank-reserve requirements are latest in a series of central bank moves that have alarmed investors, who are concerned about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increased influence over monetary policy.

"This move will take on a life of its own if they don't do anything in the next few days," said Win Thin, global head of emerging-market strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. The decline comes amid a "negative emerging-market backdrop," Mr. Thin said, so "the best they can hope for is to stop the massive underperformance."

The Turkish currency began to plummet in April, when a rising U.S. dollar put pressure on a number of emerging-market currencies. Turkey's considerable load of dollar-denominated debt, which becomes increasingly costly to pay with a weaker currency, made the lira particularly vulnerable in the eyes of investors.

The country's central bank decided against raising interest rates at its July meeting, surprising many analysts. Its next meeting isn't until mid-September, but officials could act sooner, some said.

Monday's move follows a similar decline after last week's U.S. sanctions against several Turkish officials for failing to release an American pastor accused of terrorism.

Analysts also attributed the lira's slide to an announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative's Office late last week that it had launched a review of Turkey's duty-free access to U.S. markets. News of the review stoked fear of another trade war because it followed Turkey's decision to retaliate against Washington's tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Improving Turkey's diplomatic relationship with the U.S. and significantly raising interest rates would likely help stabilize the lira, several analysts said.

"Erdogan thinks he's somehow immune to the laws of economics and markets, and this is reflecting his missteps," Mr. Thin said.