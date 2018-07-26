Turquoise Services : Referential Update 2018-1915 - Instrument changes effective 27th July 2018

26 July 2018
Instrument Change
Referential Update 2018-1915 - Instrument changes effective 27 July 2018
Please be aware of the instrument changes below effective 27 July 2018:
|
Name
|
MIC
|
ISIN
|
Symbol
|
CCY
|
Segment
|
Tick Table
|
Action
|
PIERREL SPA-RTS
|
MTAA
|
IT0005333361
|
PRLAAm
|
EUR
|
IT
|
9000_
|
DELETE
|
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG
|
WBAH
|
AT0000603709
|
AGRv
|
EUR
|
AT
|
80_600
|
DELETE
|
TIGENIX NV
|
XBRU
|
BE0003864817
|
TIGb
|
EUR
|
BE
|
80_600
|
DELETE
|
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG
|
WBAH
|
AT000AGRAN A3
|
AGRv
|
EUR
|
AT
|
9000_
|
ADD
Please make all necessary changes.
