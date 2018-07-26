Turquoise Services : Referential Update 2018-1915 - Instrument changes effective 27th July 2018

Market Notice

26 July 2018

Instrument Change

Referential Update 2018-1915 - Instrument changes effective 27 July 2018

Please be aware of the instrument changes below effective 27 July 2018:

Name MIC ISIN Symbol CCY Segment Tick Table Action PIERREL SPA-RTS MTAA IT0005333361 PRLAAm EUR IT 9000_ DELETE AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG WBAH AT0000603709 AGRv EUR AT 80_600 DELETE TIGENIX NV XBRU BE0003864817 TIGb EUR BE 80_600 DELETE AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG WBAH AT000AGRAN A3 AGRv EUR AT 9000_ ADD

Please make all necessary changes.

Best Regards

Market Operations Team Turquoise

Capital Markets, LSEG

Telephone +44 (0)20 7382 7676 [email protected]

10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

www.tradeturquoise.com