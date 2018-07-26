Log in
Turquoise Services : Referential Update 2018-1915 - Instrument changes effective 27th July 2018

07/26/2018 | 03:41pm CEST

Market Notice

26 July 2018

Instrument Change

Referential Update 2018-1915 - Instrument changes effective 27 July 2018

Please be aware of the instrument changes below effective 27 July 2018:

Name

MIC

ISIN

Symbol

CCY

Segment

Tick Table

Action

PIERREL SPA-RTS

MTAA

IT0005333361

PRLAAm

EUR

IT

9000_

DELETE

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG

WBAH

AT0000603709

AGRv

EUR

AT

80_600

DELETE

TIGENIX NV

XBRU

BE0003864817

TIGb

EUR

BE

80_600

DELETE

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG

WBAH

AT000AGRAN A3

AGRv

EUR

AT

9000_

ADD

Please make all necessary changes.

Best Regards

Market Operations Team Turquoise

Capital Markets, LSEG

Telephone +44 (0)20 7382 7676 [email protected]

10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

www.tradeturquoise.com

Disclaimer

Turquoise Services Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:40:04 UTC
