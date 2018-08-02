Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twenty-One Tons of Stable Mix(TM) Feeds Donated to Displaced Animals During The Carr Fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 12:36am CEST

ELK GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Hundreds of horses and other large livestock displaced by the Carr Fire in Shasta County and the surrounding area, are being evacuated to Rolling Hills Equestrian Center, the Bobby Jones Arena, and the Tehama County Fair Grounds. Elk Grove Milling, Inc. of Elk Grove, California, manufacturer of Stable Mix? feed products, is shipping horse & other livestock feed to assist in their care.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508044/Elk%20Grove%20Milling.jpg

In partnership with the Tehama County Fairgrounds, twenty-one tons of Stable Mix? horse and livestock feed was delivered to help evacuated animals being held at the Fairgrounds, Rolling Hills Equestrian Center and the Bobby Jones Arena, on Monday, July 30th.

The Facebook page "Cowboy 911," started by Tucker Zimmerman, has been a great asset in networking assistance to those in need during the Carr Fire and also other emergencies such as the Mendocino Complex Fire.

About Elk Grove Milling: Elk Grove Milling is on the cutting edge of the feed industry, manufacturing the highest quality feed that provides 100% of your animals' daily requirement of vitamins and minerals in a convenient pelleted feed that your animals love. Every day, Elk Grove Milling strives for one goal . . . the health, wellness and happiness of your animals. Visit www.ElkGroveMilling.com for more information.

For information on this effort, or for interviews contact:

Robert Lent
Owner, President CEO
Elk Grove Milling, Inc.
888.346.7649
[email protected]

For information on Elk Grove Milling and Stable Mix? products contact:

Sherri Lafoon
Sales Manager
Elk Grove Milling, Inc.
888.346.7649
[email protected]

SOURCE: Elk Grove Milling


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:48aGLENCORE PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Glencore plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GLNCY
AC
12:48aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:47aTARGET : Wild Fable 2018 look book
PU
12:47aTARGET : Original Use 2018 look book
PU
12:47aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Transitioning to Black Diamond with 30+ years of data
PU
12:47aMATADOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:46aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Energy Transfer Equity to Acquire Energy Transfer Partners in Simplification Transaction
BU
12:46aMACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
12:46aIVY HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
BU
12:44aAPPTIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : steadies output of new Model 3 sedan, sees a profit
2ICAHN, WITH SIZABLE STAKE IN CIGNA, TO OPPOSE EXPRESS SCRIPTS ACQUISITION: WSJ
3ALAMOS GOLD INC : Alamos Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4APPLE : APPLE : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there
5AQUA AMERICA INC : AQUA AMERICA : Reports Financial Results for Q2 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.