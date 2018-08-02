Twenty-One Tons of Stable Mix(TM) Feeds Donated to Displaced Animals During The Carr Fire

ELK GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Hundreds of horses and other large livestock displaced by the Carr Fire in Shasta County and the surrounding area, are being evacuated to Rolling Hills Equestrian Center, the Bobby Jones Arena, and the Tehama County Fair Grounds. Elk Grove Milling, Inc. of Elk Grove, California, manufacturer of Stable Mix? feed products, is shipping horse & other livestock feed to assist in their care.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508044/Elk%20Grove%20Milling.jpg

In partnership with the Tehama County Fairgrounds, twenty-one tons of Stable Mix? horse and livestock feed was delivered to help evacuated animals being held at the Fairgrounds, Rolling Hills Equestrian Center and the Bobby Jones Arena, on Monday, July 30th.

The Facebook page "Cowboy 911," started by Tucker Zimmerman, has been a great asset in networking assistance to those in need during the Carr Fire and also other emergencies such as the Mendocino Complex Fire.

About Elk Grove Milling: Elk Grove Milling is on the cutting edge of the feed industry, manufacturing the highest quality feed that provides 100% of your animals' daily requirement of vitamins and minerals in a convenient pelleted feed that your animals love. Every day, Elk Grove Milling strives for one goal . . . the health, wellness and happiness of your animals. Visit www.ElkGroveMilling.com for more information.

