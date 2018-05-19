Two Bit Circus Foundation : Brings STEAM Carnivals to LA Area Schools

Two Bit Circus Foundation, a nonprofit educational organization designed to cultivate the next generation of inventors, announced today that it will be executing two of their signature STEAM Carnivals in Southern California. Designed as a Trojan horse to get kids engaged in science, technology, engineering, art and math, STEAM Carnivals allow kids to design, build, and produce their own carnival event featuring drones, robotics, and many more STEAM-based exhibits and activities.

The first will be in Hawthorne today from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Prairie Vista Middle School. The second will take place in Compton at Dollarhide Community Center on Thursday, May 24th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Both events will include hands-on activities with a science fair and other projects built by the students. STEAM Carnivals like these have been held in nearly 50 schools and reached over 3000+ people around the country.

STEAM Carnivals are presented to the community at no charge by the generous support of title sponsor American Honda Foundation and supporting sponsor SOHO Impact.

“The generous support of our sponsors, coupled with the efforts of the schools and the community, come together to make these events come to life,” said Dr. Leah Hanes, executive director, Two Bit Circus Foundation. “The kids work all year to build the attractions that are presented at their STEAM Carnival, and being able to share their creations with the community is powerful.”

SOHO Impact is an innovative foundation that fosters creativity to help communities thrive. Through brick play programs, they strive to give communities the building blocks for success and develop 21st century skills.

More information about both events can be found at STEAMCarnival.com

About Two Bit Circus Foundation

TwoBitCircus.org is a nonprofit educational organization designed to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship and spur community engagement. Combining the inspiration of Two Bit Circus with castoff material from hundreds of manufacturers, our programs help students learn STEAM education and innovation skills while inspiring critical and creative thinking. For more information please visit: http://twobitcircus.org/

