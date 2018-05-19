Two Bit Circus Foundation : Brings STEAM Carnivals to LA Area Schools

Two Bit Circus Foundation, a nonprofit educational organization designed
to cultivate the next generation of inventors, announced today that it
will be executing two of their signature STEAM Carnivals in Southern
California. Designed as a Trojan horse to get kids engaged in science,
technology, engineering, art and math, STEAM Carnivals allow kids to
design, build, and produce their own carnival event featuring drones,
robotics, and many more STEAM-based exhibits and activities.
The first will be in Hawthorne today from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Prairie
Vista Middle School. The second will take place in Compton at Dollarhide
Community Center on Thursday, May 24th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.
Both events will include hands-on activities with a science fair and
other projects built by the students. STEAM Carnivals like these have
been held in nearly 50 schools and reached over 3000+ people around the
country.
STEAM Carnivals are presented to the community at no charge by the
generous support of title sponsor American Honda Foundation and
supporting sponsor SOHO Impact.
“The generous support of our sponsors, coupled with the efforts of the
schools and the community, come together to make these events come to
life,” said Dr. Leah Hanes, executive director, Two Bit Circus
Foundation. “The kids work all year to build the attractions that are
presented at their STEAM Carnival, and being able to share their
creations with the community is powerful.”
SOHO Impact is an innovative foundation that fosters creativity to help
communities thrive. Through brick play programs, they strive to give
communities the building blocks for success and develop 21st century
skills.
More information about both events can be found at STEAMCarnival.com
About Two Bit Circus Foundation
TwoBitCircus.org is a nonprofit educational organization designed to
cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental
stewardship and spur community engagement. Combining the inspiration of
Two Bit Circus with castoff material from hundreds of manufacturers, our
programs help students learn STEAM education and innovation skills while
inspiring critical and creative thinking. For more information please
visit: http://twobitcircus.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005086/en/