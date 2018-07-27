Two-Day Business Symposium Returns for SIGGRAPH 2018 in Vancouver

SIGGRAPH
2018, the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational event
showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques,
will bring back its Business Symposium for this year’s event. The 45th
SIGGRAPH conference takes place 12–16 August at the Vancouver Convention
Centre.
Regarding the return of Business Symposium, SIGGRAPH 2018 Conference
Chair Roy C. Anthony said, “The exciting Business Symposium makes its
triumphant return to our event this year and is sure to provide busy
decision-makers with a weekend of insights into the state of the
computer graphics industry and its future. The two-day event will
include talks, panels, networking opportunities, an exclusive sneak
preview of the Emerging Technologies program, and much more.”
The Business
Symposium, which occurs over the weekend from 11-12 August, will
present 22 speakers and expects to welcome close to 200 executives from
over a dozen countries (including Korea, India, Japan, China, France,
Russia, and Cameroon). With attendees spanning every specialty from
business and technical management to software development and film
production, the program will analyze and discuss trends in computer
graphics, exploring the responsibility that comes with launching new
technologies and fostering opportunities for interdisciplinary
collaboration. Among the expected attendees are representatives from the
Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, including Rick Glumac,
Parliamentary Secretary for Technology, and Lisa Beare, Minister of
Tourism, Arts and Culture.
The two-day event will explore the intersection of creativity,
technology, and business. Symposium topics include: the social and human
implications of technology that impact the way we design prototypes; how
AI is programmed; how technology is creating rapid convergence of
business models and design interfaces; and, how we innovate.
Among the speakers are:
-
Clive Downie, Chief Marketing Officer, Unity Technologies. As
representative of the world’s leading real-time 3D development
platform and company, Downie will deliver the program’s keynote on
“How Real-Time 3D is Driving Creative Endeavors.”
-
Carolina Cruz Neira, Executive Director, National Academy of
Engineering. Neira is known as one of the pioneers of CAVE
and virtual reality.
-
Rajiv Chilaka, Chief Executive Officer, Green Gold Animation. Chilaka
is known as “the Walt Disney of India” and is the creator of “Chhota
Bheem,” a hit children’s series with 90 million fans and growing.
-
Dr. James Foley, Professor, Georgia Tech, and co-author of Computer
Graphics: Principles & Practice. Foley’s book is renowned as
“the bible of computer graphics.”
-
Ethan Miller, VR Product Design, Facebook. Miller developed the
“VR Memories” project (announced at F8 in May 2018), which allows
users to relive meaningful moments inside the spaces where they
happened.
-
Greg Estes, VP of Corporate Marketing and Developer Platforms, NVIDIA.
Estes is building the world’s best platform for GPU-accelerated
computing in deep learning, HPC, virtual reality, gaming, self-driving
cars, product design, and intelligent machines
-
Steve Garrad, Head of Method Vancouver Studio. Garrad is a longtime
production executive and a VFX producer who has worked with studios
Cinesite, DNEG, and Clear Ltd. on films including “R.I.P.D.,” “Fast &
Furious 6,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and others.
-
Spandana Govindgari, Co-founder, Hype AR. Govindgari is changing
advertising models by leveraging her experience on the monetization
team at Snapchat.
Adding to the impressive roster of presentations will be three plenary
talks over the two days. These speakers include: Cheryl Bayer, current
CEO of Living Popups and a former VP of FOX Comedy; Andrew Glassner, a
leading expert on deep learning; and, Stan Ruecker, an expert in design
research whose work has been applied to solving problems ranging from
furniture design (Steelcase) to the creation of a preferred future
(Columbian rebel group FARC).
“We are thrilled to be bringing back Business Symposium after a hiatus
from the conference,” said SIGGRAPH 2018 Business Symposium Chair Paul
Salvini. “Our goal for the event is to create an environment where
business strategists, creatives, and academics can intersect and share
their knowledge, wisdom, and expertise across a wide swath of
interdisciplinary challenges. Through a number of sessions, leaders in
attendance will discuss a variety of topics on how best to apply the
latest advances across the arenas of animation, virtual reality, and
artificial intelligence to numerous other industries, such as health
care, education, or automotive.”
He adds, “We are expecting a highly interactive and engaging event, and
have purposefully created an agenda where there can be strong, two-way
dialogue between the participants and speakers. We are also introducing
a conversational chatbot to capture sentiment, feedback, and ideas —
this data will be summarized in a post-conference report.”
“Real-time technology has changed how creators work — from filmmakers,
game developers, and car designers to industrial AR/VR and more — and
has been providing the ability to iterate at the speed of thought.
Real-time development has already changed computer graphics across
media, and specifically how cutting-edge companies create content,”
noted Business Symposium speaker Downie. “At SIGGRAPH, I’m looking
forward to sharing how Unity is continuing to advance this revolution in
creative tools, and how that can empower business leaders to ready their
organizations for this exciting future."
Fellow speaker Chilaka said, “The time has come for our company to look
beyond India and Asia for new business frontiers, and I am very thrilled
to be part of SIGGRAPH 2018 in Vancouver. This is an incredible
opportunity to experience innovative techniques and understand new
breakthrough technologies. We are also looking to explore creative
collaborations.”
Registration for the Business Symposium includes early access to the
following conference events on Monday: keynote from
Industrial Light & Magic’s Rob Bredow, Computer Animation
Festival Electronic Theater screening, and evening reception. The
program also features complimentary breakfast and lunch (Saturday and
Sunday only) and a Saturday evening reception. Registration for Business
Symposium does not include a SIGGRAPH 2018 conference pass, though one
can be purchased separately or together as a package. Learn
more about registration options.
The SIGGRAPH 2018 Business Symposium is sponsored by Creative
BC, Province of British Columbia.
About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2018:
ACM,
the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest
educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators,
researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and
address the field's challenges. ACM
SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an
interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and
applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH
is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience
showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH
2018, marking the 45th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH,
will take place from 12–16 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre in
Vancouver, B.C.
