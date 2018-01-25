Two Day Course: Validation and 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance of Computer Systems (Boston, United States - March 1-2, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Validation
Computer Systems Validation (CSV) also known as Software Validation is
all-pervasive in the Life Sciences Industry. It is a requirement of all
the predicate rules, as well as 21 CFR 11 and Annex 11. However, unless
one knows how to implement CSV, it is often very hard to detect the
requirement for CSV, and very hard to determine what needs to be done,
to meet domestic and / or international regulations or business
continuity requirements. In addition, the FDA has stepped up 21 CFR 11
inspections that include CSV.
This course will build on the Validation and 21 CFR 11 Compliance Basic
Course, to give hands on experience on executing on the computer systems
validation of a system, and to discuss related activities such as
Validation Master Plan, Infrastructure Qualification, Project Management
for Validation and Validation of Test Tools.
This hands-on course will provide the attendees with more detailed
experience on validation / 21 CFR 11 compliance of a computer system, as
well as details for activities associated with computer systems
validation as follows:
1. Validation Master Plan
2. Complete Validation for a System
3. Excel Spreadsheet Validation
4. Change Control
5. SOPs
6. Test Tools Validation
7. Project Management for Validation
