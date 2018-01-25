Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two Day Course: Validation and 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance of Computer Systems (Boston, United States - March 1-2, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:22pm CET

The "Validation and 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance of Computer Systems" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Computer Systems Validation (CSV) also known as Software Validation is all-pervasive in the Life Sciences Industry. It is a requirement of all the predicate rules, as well as 21 CFR 11 and Annex 11. However, unless one knows how to implement CSV, it is often very hard to detect the requirement for CSV, and very hard to determine what needs to be done, to meet domestic and / or international regulations or business continuity requirements. In addition, the FDA has stepped up 21 CFR 11 inspections that include CSV.

This course will build on the Validation and 21 CFR 11 Compliance Basic Course, to give hands on experience on executing on the computer systems validation of a system, and to discuss related activities such as Validation Master Plan, Infrastructure Qualification, Project Management for Validation and Validation of Test Tools.

This hands-on course will provide the attendees with more detailed experience on validation / 21 CFR 11 compliance of a computer system, as well as details for activities associated with computer systems validation as follows:

1. Validation Master Plan

2. Complete Validation for a System

3. Excel Spreadsheet Validation

4. Change Control

5. SOPs

6. Test Tools Validation

7. Project Management for Validation

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ccbv58/two_day_course?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36p MONSANTO : Patent Issued for Soybean Variety 01058529 (USPTO 9867354)
02:35p France Thermal Insulation Products Market Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
02:34p CARBO CERAMICS : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Call for January 25, 2018
02:34p LG INNOTEK : Patent Issued for Camera Module (USPTO 9871955)
02:34p SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Patent Issued for Fin Field-Effect Transistor and Fabrication Method (USPTO 9871120)
02:34p INNOLUX : Patent Application Titled "Display Apparatus and Fabricating Method for Display Apparatus" Published Online (USPTO 20180012930)
02:34p An Application for the Trademark "HED KANDI" Has Been Filed by Sony Music Entertainment
02:34p PGNIG : Current Report No. 7/2018
02:34p LUXSHARE-ICT : To Demonstrate Latest High-Speed Data Center Solutions, In Collaboration With Spectra7 At DesignCon 2018
02:33p INVESTIGATORS AT GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC ZERO IN ON BIOANALYSIS (DRUG MONITORING BY VOLUMETRIC ABSORPTIVE MICROSAMPLING : method development...
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Diageo sales growth curbed by strengthening pound
2APPLE : APPLE : iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMicroelectronics Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
4LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : Qualcomm signs $2 billion sales MOUs with Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO
5BRENT : Oil up on tight supply and weak dollar, Brent passes $71

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.