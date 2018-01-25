Two Day Course: Validation and 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance of Computer Systems (Boston, United States - March 1-2, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Validation and 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance of Computer Systems" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Computer Systems Validation (CSV) also known as Software Validation is all-pervasive in the Life Sciences Industry. It is a requirement of all the predicate rules, as well as 21 CFR 11 and Annex 11. However, unless one knows how to implement CSV, it is often very hard to detect the requirement for CSV, and very hard to determine what needs to be done, to meet domestic and / or international regulations or business continuity requirements. In addition, the FDA has stepped up 21 CFR 11 inspections that include CSV.

This course will build on the Validation and 21 CFR 11 Compliance Basic Course, to give hands on experience on executing on the computer systems validation of a system, and to discuss related activities such as Validation Master Plan, Infrastructure Qualification, Project Management for Validation and Validation of Test Tools.

This hands-on course will provide the attendees with more detailed experience on validation / 21 CFR 11 compliance of a computer system, as well as details for activities associated with computer systems validation as follows:

1. Validation Master Plan

2. Complete Validation for a System

3. Excel Spreadsheet Validation

4. Change Control

5. SOPs

6. Test Tools Validation

7. Project Management for Validation

