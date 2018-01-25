Two Day HIPAA Compliance Seminar - Clear, Complete, Step-by-Step (Arlington, VA, United States - April 19-20, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "HIPAA
This seminar will demonstrate how Covered Entities and Business
Associates can comply calmly, confidently and completely with the HIPAA
Rules.
Organizations of all types and sizes continue to struggle needlessly
with HIPAA Compliance. For example, HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk
Management is the basis of the HIPAA Compliance Program of every Covered
Entity and Business Associate.
But mandatory HIPAA Compliance Audits conducted by the Office for Civil
Rights (OCR), the HIPAA enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services (HHS), found 94% of Covered Entities failed the Risk
Management Audit and 87% failed the Risk Analysis Audit. Every audited
Covered Entity knew well in advance that it was on the short list to be
audited, had completed pre-audit questionnaires and knew the exact
questions it would be asked and documentation to be provided (audit
protocols).
The secret is - HIPAA Rules are easy and routine to follow - when you
know the steps.
Paul Hales will capture your attention with visual presentations and
interactive learning exercises that take mystery and fear out of HIPAA
Compliance.
Takeaways
Thorough Understanding of HIPAA Rules:
-
What they are
-
How they work together
-
Why and How they were made
-
How they are changing and what to expect next
HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk Management for Your Organization:
-
A Practical Guided Exercise done in class on your computer to take home
Privacy and Security Rules - Permitted and Required Uses and
Disclosures:
-
What information must be protected
-
Administrative, Technical and Physical Safeguards
-
Social Media, Texting and Emailing Patients
The inter-connected, inter-dependent relationship of Covered
Entities and Business Associates:
-
Business Associate HIPAA compliance responsibilities
-
The importance of Due Diligence and how to do it
-
How to avoid making a Business Associate your Agent by mistake
-
The chain of responsibility from Covered Entity to Business Associate
to Subcontractor Business Associate, etc.
-
Business Associate responsibilities for Subcontractor Business
Associates
-
Breach Notification discovery and reporting by Business Associates and
Subcontractor Business Associates
What is - and what is not a Reportable Breach of Unsecured PHI:
-
Potential Breach Investigation - Breach Exceptions
-
Ransomware
-
Breach Risk Assessment
-
Breach Prevention
