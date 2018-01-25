Two Day HIPAA Compliance Seminar - Clear, Complete, Step-by-Step (Arlington, VA, United States - April 19-20, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "HIPAA Compliance - Clear, Complete, Step-by-Step" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will demonstrate how Covered Entities and Business Associates can comply calmly, confidently and completely with the HIPAA Rules.

Organizations of all types and sizes continue to struggle needlessly with HIPAA Compliance. For example, HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk Management is the basis of the HIPAA Compliance Program of every Covered Entity and Business Associate.

But mandatory HIPAA Compliance Audits conducted by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the HIPAA enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), found 94% of Covered Entities failed the Risk Management Audit and 87% failed the Risk Analysis Audit. Every audited Covered Entity knew well in advance that it was on the short list to be audited, had completed pre-audit questionnaires and knew the exact questions it would be asked and documentation to be provided (audit protocols).

The secret is - HIPAA Rules are easy and routine to follow - when you know the steps.

Paul Hales will capture your attention with visual presentations and interactive learning exercises that take mystery and fear out of HIPAA Compliance.

Takeaways

Thorough Understanding of HIPAA Rules:

What they are

How they work together

Why and How they were made

How they are changing and what to expect next

HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk Management for Your Organization:

A Practical Guided Exercise done in class on your computer to take home

Privacy and Security Rules - Permitted and Required Uses and Disclosures:

What information must be protected

Administrative, Technical and Physical Safeguards

Social Media, Texting and Emailing Patients

The inter-connected, inter-dependent relationship of Covered Entities and Business Associates:

Business Associate HIPAA compliance responsibilities

The importance of Due Diligence and how to do it

How to avoid making a Business Associate your Agent by mistake

The chain of responsibility from Covered Entity to Business Associate to Subcontractor Business Associate, etc.

Business Associate responsibilities for Subcontractor Business Associates

Breach Notification discovery and reporting by Business Associates and Subcontractor Business Associates

What is - and what is not a Reportable Breach of Unsecured PHI:

Potential Breach Investigation - Breach Exceptions

Ransomware

Breach Risk Assessment

Breach Prevention

