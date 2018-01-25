Two Day Seminar: Good Clinical Data Management Practices (GCDMP) (Philadelphia, PA, United States - April 12-13, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Good
Clinical Data Management Practices (GCDMP)" conference has been
Good clinical data management (CDM) is paramount for a successful
research. After all, Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO).
CDM is involved in all aspects of collecting, processing, and
interpreting information. There are many types of computer applications
and database systems to support data collection and management. However,
there are elements of Good Clinical Practice that apply across the board.
Review and approval of drugs or devices by regulatory agencies requires
the assumption that the data presented are valid and reliable. Integrity
of the data is paramount to ensure confidence in the results and
conclusions you will make.
This seminar is based on FDA E6 GCP Guidelines which are the basis of
effective data quality management. Even if your research is not FDA
regulated, the information you learn in this course will help to ensure
a robust data collection and management plan.
The information conveyed in this course will also assist investigators
in setting up processes for smoother data monitoring and auditing.
Examples of CRF's and required documentation will be presented. Data
cleaning techniques will also be demonstrated. Additionally, this
workshop will provide you with the knowledge and tools needed to assure
GCDMP's that hold up when the inevitable deviations from protocol occur.
Who Should Attend:
-
Study Investigators
-
Data managers
-
Data processors
-
Statisticians
-
Site Personnel
-
Clinical Research Associates
-
Clinical Project Managers/Leaders
-
Study Sponsors
-
Professionals in pharmaceutical, medical device, clinical and
biotechnology research who oversee or work with data collection and
management
-
Staff in the above fields who work with data collection/management and
require training in GCDMP
-
Compliance auditors and regulatory professionals who require a
knowledge of GCDMP in assessment of study protocols and reports
