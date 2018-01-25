Two Day Statistical Sampling Plans Course: Methods and Applications (Tukwila, WA, United States - April 26-27, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Statistical
Course "Statistical Sampling Plans - Methods and
Applications" has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12
credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.
Acceptance sampling plans are important tools for manufacturers.
Effectively used they can help reduce costs while assuring quality and
controlling risks. Unfortunately, this rich field of techniques is not
as prominent as it once had been. As a result, quality practitioners
don't always appreciate the wide range of available options or
understand how to choose among alternate statistical sampling plans.
Because there are no published standards or guides to help select the
right technique for each application, this workshop invaluable. For
example, a sampling plan to make an acceptance decision on an incoming
lot is not the right plan to sample records in a quality audit. Even
incoming inspection has many viable options - variables sampling plans
can significantly reduce inspection cost compared to common attributes
sampling plans.
This workshop balances understanding the statistical concepts of
sampling and creating practical applications. The workshop uses a large
number of exercises to help participants understand the theories, master
the techniques, and participate in practical exercises.
Workshop Objectives:
Participants will learn the statistical basis for acceptance sampling
plans and the tools and methods to describe them, particularly the
Operating Characteristic curve. This forms the basis for selecting
sampling plans and understanding the associated risk. In particular,
regulators, such as FDA Investigators, expect companies to use this
information to help implement valid statistical techniques. However,
cost is a consideration as well. Participants will learn how to
calculate sampling costs and use the information to help choose
efficient plans that control the risk.
Who Should Attend:
-
Quality Managers
-
Risk Managers
-
Quality Engineers
-
Production and Process Engineers
-
Manufacturing Engineers
-
Design Engineers
-
Purchasing Managers
-
Supplier Quality Engineers
-
Quality Supervisors
-
Quality Inspectors
