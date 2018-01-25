Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two Day Statistical Sampling Plans Course: Methods and Applications (Tukwila, WA, United States - April 26-27, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:17pm CET

The "Statistical Sampling Plans - Methods and Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Course "Statistical Sampling Plans - Methods and Applications" has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Acceptance sampling plans are important tools for manufacturers. Effectively used they can help reduce costs while assuring quality and controlling risks. Unfortunately, this rich field of techniques is not as prominent as it once had been. As a result, quality practitioners don't always appreciate the wide range of available options or understand how to choose among alternate statistical sampling plans.

Because there are no published standards or guides to help select the right technique for each application, this workshop invaluable. For example, a sampling plan to make an acceptance decision on an incoming lot is not the right plan to sample records in a quality audit. Even incoming inspection has many viable options - variables sampling plans can significantly reduce inspection cost compared to common attributes sampling plans.

This workshop balances understanding the statistical concepts of sampling and creating practical applications. The workshop uses a large number of exercises to help participants understand the theories, master the techniques, and participate in practical exercises.

Workshop Objectives:

Participants will learn the statistical basis for acceptance sampling plans and the tools and methods to describe them, particularly the Operating Characteristic curve. This forms the basis for selecting sampling plans and understanding the associated risk. In particular, regulators, such as FDA Investigators, expect companies to use this information to help implement valid statistical techniques. However, cost is a consideration as well. Participants will learn how to calculate sampling costs and use the information to help choose efficient plans that control the risk.

Who Should Attend:

  • Quality Managers
  • Risk Managers
  • Quality Engineers
  • Production and Process Engineers
  • Manufacturing Engineers
  • Design Engineers
  • Purchasing Managers
  • Supplier Quality Engineers
  • Quality Supervisors
  • Quality Inspectors

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/89qlbv/two_day?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:38p FEDEX : Truck overturns on I-95 in North Hampton Traffic was disrupted for five hours
02:37p "Feed Mixing Device and Its Use" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180010162)
02:37p PFIZER : Research Data from Pfizer Update Understanding of Small Molecule Inhibitors (Liver-Targeted Small-Molecule Inhibitors of Proprotein Convertase...
02:37p NSK : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Iowa (Jan. 25)
02:37p U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Colorado (Jan. 25)
02:37p POLARIS INDUSTRIES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Idaho (Jan. 25)
02:37p WHIRLPOOL : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Illinois (Jan. 25)
02:37p MCKESSON : An Application for the Trademark "WELLNESS DELIVERED" Has Been Filed by McKesson
02:37p COBHAM : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Iowa (Jan. 25)
02:37p ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Illinois (Jan. 25)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Diageo sales growth curbed by strengthening pound
2APPLE : APPLE : iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMicroelectronics Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
4LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : Qualcomm signs $2 billion sales MOUs with Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO
5BRENT : Oil up on tight supply and weak dollar, Brent passes $71

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.