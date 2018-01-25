Two Day Statistical Sampling Plans Course: Methods and Applications (Tukwila, WA, United States - April 26-27, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Statistical Sampling Plans - Methods and Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Course "Statistical Sampling Plans - Methods and Applications" has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Acceptance sampling plans are important tools for manufacturers. Effectively used they can help reduce costs while assuring quality and controlling risks. Unfortunately, this rich field of techniques is not as prominent as it once had been. As a result, quality practitioners don't always appreciate the wide range of available options or understand how to choose among alternate statistical sampling plans.

Because there are no published standards or guides to help select the right technique for each application, this workshop invaluable. For example, a sampling plan to make an acceptance decision on an incoming lot is not the right plan to sample records in a quality audit. Even incoming inspection has many viable options - variables sampling plans can significantly reduce inspection cost compared to common attributes sampling plans.

This workshop balances understanding the statistical concepts of sampling and creating practical applications. The workshop uses a large number of exercises to help participants understand the theories, master the techniques, and participate in practical exercises.

Workshop Objectives:

Participants will learn the statistical basis for acceptance sampling plans and the tools and methods to describe them, particularly the Operating Characteristic curve. This forms the basis for selecting sampling plans and understanding the associated risk. In particular, regulators, such as FDA Investigators, expect companies to use this information to help implement valid statistical techniques. However, cost is a consideration as well. Participants will learn how to calculate sampling costs and use the information to help choose efficient plans that control the risk.

Who Should Attend:

Quality Managers

Risk Managers

Quality Engineers

Production and Process Engineers

Manufacturing Engineers

Design Engineers

Purchasing Managers

Supplier Quality Engineers

Quality Supervisors

Quality Inspectors

