Tyco Retail Solutions enables connected shopper engagement through new innovation and collaboration

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyco Retail Solutions has collaborated with industry leaders to showcase new innovations and retail concepts to further digitize the store and enable retailers to provide smart, connected shopper engagement. Prescriptive analytical data solutions and technology investments are helping retailers to operate proactively, efficiently and in real-time to better engage their customers along the shopping journey in those moments of truth. From optimizing staffing, ensuring product availability and empowering store associates to connecting customers and merchandise across the enterprise, Tyco Retail’s new Google Cloud Platform-based solutions deliver insights necessary to combine the online and offline experience and execute successful unified commerce.



“Experience What’s in Store” with Tyco Retail at NRF 2018:

Inventory Intelligence

Inventory accuracy and visibility – showcasing capabilities with the Google Cloud Platform to enable a clear sightline into real-time, accurate inventory availability and maintain a consistent in-stock position to meet shoppers’ needs. Mobile transactions will feature TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence and lightweight, cost effective mobile sled options from Zebra, Bluebird and AsReader with iOS and Android devices. Link-it®, a new wearable RAIN RFID reader from Strato Innovations will be used to demonstrate how store associates can be equipped with the power of RFID in a cost-effective wearable device to enable cycle counting, stock replenishment and line busting leaving them hands-free to move merchandise and engage with customers.



Traffic Insights

ShopperTrak analytics and insights – leveraging new aggregated store visitor insights from Facebook incorporated with ShopperTrak traffic analytics to provide a holistic view of in-store shoppers. Brick-and-mortar retailers can better understand shopper audiences in combination with in-store traffic patterns to contextualize store performance and identify sales opportunities.





Loss Prevention

Shrink Management as a Service – revolutionizing loss prevention programs, the new Google Cloud Platform-based Sensormatic Shrink Management as a Service (SMaaS) enables retailers to enhance productivity and increase reliability and performance of EAS systems for a new generation of innovative loss prevention. Proactive, predictive and preventative. Providing both remote device management, along with predictive analytics, to proactively manage shrink while addressing underlying root causes.



─ offering new interactive capabilities that allow retailers to maximize the storefront area and capture customer attention. The display can be used in various ways, including advertising updated store offerings, sales and brands. Mounted on Tyco’s Sensormatic Synergy detection system, the display supports streaming video along with targeted customer content. The displays can be used to present content based upon the gender of the shopper. In addition, the retailer can easily create, schedule and publish content directly to the display. Secure Mobile Shopping Kiosk – resulting from the collaboration of Tyco Garage and partner Shopic is a new application to enable self-checkout with automatic detachable EAS tags. Store shoppers simply purchase items through their mobile device and easily detach security tags from a convenient self-service kiosk, providing security for retailers and self-checkout for shoppers. The application leverages a new dual technology hard tag, with an integrated retractable pin and a RFID detacher. The new tag makes attaching and detaching quick and easy with no pin to loose, damage or replace.



These innovative collaborations and more are currently being showcased at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 107th Annual Convention & EXPO at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #3103 from January 14-16 to see firsthand how Tyco Retail Solutions is helping retailers “Experience What’s in Store.”

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. Our more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

