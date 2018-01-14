Tyco Retail Solutions to incorporate new data into ShopperTrak Analytics for holistic view of in-store shoppers

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyco Retail Solutions today announced a new program for select retailers to incorporate shopper data into its ShopperTrak traffic analytics platform. This includes store visitor insights at the audience level from Facebook and additional empirical data from other sources. Connecting shopper preferences and insights from third party sources with store level traffic data will enable retailers to better understand key characteristics of shopper groups to help drive sales conversion and an improved customer experience.



Brick-and-mortar retailers can now better understand shopper audiences in combination with in-store traffic patterns. Insights from this new data enables retailers to tailor their marketing and merchandising strategies to more effectively deliver on the promise of a seamless unified commerce experience. Additionally, store-level managers and retail leaders can leverage a richer set of data to contextualize store performance and identify sales opportunities.

“Retailing is now a seamless, ever-present activity with shopper engagement happening at many touch points between the customer and the brand,” said Amin Shahidi, vice president of strategy for Tyco Retail Solutions. “By combining our retail traffic data with store visitor demographic insights, we are able to help retailers better understand the complete shopper journey. This holistic understanding of shoppers allows retailers to optimize staffing, merchandising and operations to create tailored, enhanced shopping experiences.”

These innovative insights are currently being demonstrated at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 107th Annual Convention & EXPO at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #3103 from Jan. 14-16 to see firsthand how Tyco Retail Solutions is helping retailers “Experience What’s in Store.”

Note: In preparation for this collaboration, Facebook has ensured that user-level data will not be compromised as only aggregated and anonymized data will be shared.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. Our more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

