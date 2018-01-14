Tyco Retail collaborates with Google Cloud to power new store solutions for digital transformation

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyco Retail Solutions today announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud to strengthen its market leadership in next generation real-time analytics and store execution and performance solutions. Google Cloud Platform provides a future proof infrastructure with global scale, security and high performance for Tyco Retail’s world-class global retail customers.



The adoption of the Google Cloud Platform signals Tyco’s commitment to the evolution of its solution platforms for the development and deployment of its next generation of retail analytics and store solutions. Tyco Retail and Google Cloud will collaborate to deliver use cases marrying real-time edge intelligence and decision-making with core cloud computing.

The initial phase of the partnership integrates Tyco’s real-time data intelligence and application capabilities across store inventory, loss prevention and traffic on the Google Cloud Platform for fast, consistent, scalable performance and measurable retailer value. This integration will provide retailers with a real-time view into accurate inventory availability for unified commerce fulfillment as well as in-store traffic data and insights for improved customer engagement. The new Google Cloud-based service for store shrink management enables retailers to enhance productivity, and increase reliability and performance of EAS systems for a new generation of innovative loss prevention. In addition, retailers will be able to incorporate external market, customer and retail data from Google Analytics and Tyco into the new extensible analytics platform for unmatched retail insights.

The Google Cloud Platform provides a highly flexible infrastructure with state of the art security and data protection. It allows for simple deployment, rapid development and cost effective use. Tyco Retail will tap into Google Cloud’s big data and machine learning solutions to build better products and fuel amazing new solutions.

“We are excited to partner with Google Cloud and offer retailers our highly predictive analytics and innovative solutions through leading edge technology with the Google Cloud Platform,” said Amin Shahidi, vice president of strategy, Tyco Retail Solutions. “With best-in-class people, processes and technologies together we can deliver cutting edge insights for strategic retail outcomes.”

This innovative collaboration is currently being demonstrated at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 107th Annual Convention & EXPO at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #3103 from January 14-16 to see firsthand how Tyco Retail Solutions is helping retailers “Experience What’s in Store.”

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. Our more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

