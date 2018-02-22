U.K. Economy Lagged Peers by More Than First Thought -- Update

By Jason Douglas and Wiktor Szary

LONDON--The U.K. economy expanded less than previously thought in the final quarter of 2017, leaving the country further out of step with a global expansion that is powering growth among its major peers.

The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that it revised down U.K. growth in the final three months of 2017 to an annualized rate of 1.6%, from 2.0% previously. The shutdown of a major oil field for repairs in December hit oil-and-gas production harder than first believed, the ONS said.

The downgrade means that the U.K. notched up the weakest growth rate in the final quarter among the Group of Seven advanced economies. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the U.K. expanded just 1.4%, weaker than Italy and Japan. France, Germany, Canada and the U.S. easily outpaced the British expansion.

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has said the U.K. isn't reaping the full benefits of a rare, synchronized global expansion because uncertainty over the country's future ties to the European Union is weighing on activity. Recent data ranging from retail sales to jobs to loan approvals all point to a slow start to 2018.

Business investment in particular has been weaker than would have been the case had the U.K. decided to maintain its membership of the EU, Mr. Carney has said. Figures on Thursday showed business investment was flat on the quarter in the final months of the year and contributed just 0.2 percentage point to overall growth for the year.

The bulk of the growth came from consumer spending and trade, which benefited from a decline in the pound and robust global demand for British goods and services. Net trade added to growth for the year as a whole for the first time since 2011.

Separate data Thursday suggested the U.K.'s sluggish economy and its planned departure from the EU are also denting immigration. The ONS said the number of people arriving in the U.K. from the EU, net of those leaving, fell in the year through September to 90,000, the lowest since late 2012. The number arriving from the eight central and Eastern European countries which joined the EU in 2004, including Poland and Hungary, fell to the lowest on record.

Negotiators from Brussels and London are due in the coming weeks to discuss terms for a transition period to bridge the gap between the U.K.'s departure from the EU next year and the start of its new relationship with the bloc. London is hoping to reach an agreement on a transition by the time EU leaders meet late March, leaving the final months allotted for talks to focus on trade.

