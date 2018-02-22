Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.K. Economy Lagged Peers by More Than First Thought -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:17pm CET

By Jason Douglas and Wiktor Szary

LONDON--The U.K. economy expanded less than previously thought in the final quarter of 2017, leaving the country further out of step with a global expansion that is powering growth among its major peers.

The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that it revised down U.K. growth in the final three months of 2017 to an annualized rate of 1.6%, from 2.0% previously. The shutdown of a major oil field for repairs in December hit oil-and-gas production harder than first believed, the ONS said.

The downgrade means that the U.K. notched up the weakest growth rate in the final quarter among the Group of Seven advanced economies. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the U.K. expanded just 1.4%, weaker than Italy and Japan. France, Germany, Canada and the U.S. easily outpaced the British expansion.

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has said the U.K. isn't reaping the full benefits of a rare, synchronized global expansion because uncertainty over the country's future ties to the European Union is weighing on activity. Recent data ranging from retail sales to jobs to loan approvals all point to a slow start to 2018.

Business investment in particular has been weaker than would have been the case had the U.K. decided to maintain its membership of the EU, Mr. Carney has said. Figures on Thursday showed business investment was flat on the quarter in the final months of the year and contributed just 0.2 percentage point to overall growth for the year.

The bulk of the growth came from consumer spending and trade, which benefited from a decline in the pound and robust global demand for British goods and services. Net trade added to growth for the year as a whole for the first time since 2011.

Separate data Thursday suggested the U.K.'s sluggish economy and its planned departure from the EU are also denting immigration. The ONS said the number of people arriving in the U.K. from the EU, net of those leaving, fell in the year through September to 90,000, the lowest since late 2012. The number arriving from the eight central and Eastern European countries which joined the EU in 2004, including Poland and Hungary, fell to the lowest on record.

Negotiators from Brussels and London are due in the coming weeks to discuss terms for a transition period to bridge the gap between the U.K.'s departure from the EU next year and the start of its new relationship with the bloc. London is hoping to reach an agreement on a transition by the time EU leaders meet late March, leaving the final months allotted for talks to focus on trade.

Write to Jason Douglas at [email protected] and Wiktor Szary at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aTETRA PAK INTERNATIONAL : delivers more than half a billion fully renewable packages
PU
07:22aOil falls as stronger dollar eclipses U.S. inventory drop
RE
07:22aCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : What makes a specialty coffee taste good? The science behind your morning cuppa
PU
07:17aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT AND RURAL A : Statistical press release - Results of the December Agricultural Survey 2017
PU
07:17aBASILDON DISTRICT COUNCIL : Committee to discuss new recycling sack distribution method
PU
07:17aU.K. Economy Lagged Peers by More Than First Thought -- Update
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : to host third Western Balkans Investment Summit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS : Bridgewater’s bet against Europe shines light on patchy short-selling rules
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT progress on sales and cigarette alternatives hits sh..
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too -- 2nd Update
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Swings to Profit in 4Q
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Swings to Loss but Pledges to Double Dividend -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.