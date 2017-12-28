Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Bureau of Census : Census Bureau Projects U.S. and World Populations on New Year’s Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:39pm CET

Dec. 28, 2017 - As our nation prepares to ring in the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the U.S. population will be 326,971,407 on Jan. 1, 2018. This represents an increase of 2,314,238, or 0.71 percent, from New Year's Day 2017. Since Census Day (April 1) 2010, the population has grown by 18,225,587, or 5.90 percent.

In January 2018, the United States is expected to experience one birth every 8 seconds and one death every 10 seconds. Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 29 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 18 seconds.

The projected world population on Jan. 1, 2018, is 7,444,443,881, an increase of 78,521,283, or 1.07 percent, from New Year's Day 2017. During January 2018, 4.3 births and 1.8 deaths are expected worldwide every second.

The Census Bureau's U.S. and World Population Clock simulates real-time growth of the United States and world populations at www.census.gov/popclock>.

To learn more about the U.S. and world populations, view the 2018 New Year's Day Stats for Stories.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 15:39:13 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49p INSURANCE JOURNAL : Sugary Sports Beans, Uber Divorce Claims Among Chamber's 'Most Ridiculous' Lawsuits of 2017
04:44p DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY : Temperatures are plummeting—protect your pipes
04:39p U S BUREAU OF CENSUS : Census Bureau Projects U.S. and World Populations on New Year’s Day
04:34p MAXYIELD COOPERATIVE : Dan Stokes Retires from MaxYield Cooperative
04:24p EBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : improves energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine
04:24p ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION : 8 Uses for your Tree After Christmas
04:19p STATE ATOMIC ENERGY ROSATOM : Chetepsky Mechanical Plant launches the first hafnia production facility in Russia
04:10p Wall Street higher as tech stocks advance
04:09p BUSINESS ESSENTIAL : December edition
03:59p CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : records noteworthy successes in 2017 despite challenges
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON : AEGON : to sell stake in U.S. unit to French reinsurer Scor
2CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED : CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : and Yonyou Signed Cooperation Framework Agreement
3MTN GROUP LIMITED : MTN : Assigns $231 Million Shareholder Loan to IHS; Books Charge in 2017 Accounts
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE - APPLE AND AMAZON IN TALKS TO SET UP IN SAUDI ARABIA: sources
5AIRBUS SE : Activist hedge fund TCI set to end year up 29 percent - letter

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.