U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market Outlook to 2023: Growth Factors, Threats & Key Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The U.S. is one of the prominent markets for conjugate vaccines.
Scheduled vaccination of conjugate vaccines has eradicated health
disparities and consequently, the rate of incidence of diseases in the
U.S. have been lower.
Native Alaskan/American Indian and African-American children had much
higher rates of invasive pneumococcal diseases than white children in
the U.S. Vaccination has wiped out these health disparities, and the
incidence of these diseases is now relatively low across all groups.
Market Segmentation
-
Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into
pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b,
diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others. The highest
penetration among paediatrics is that of DTP vaccines.
-
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.
Key Growth Factors
The U.S. is projected to be one of the most significant markets for
conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand
for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines.
Increased diagnosis and treatments will fuel the conjugate vaccines
market.
Recommended vaccines and dosages are updated on a regular basis to
comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents. For example, the
CDC has its own immunization schedule for U.S. citizens. This has
increased the effectiveness of administered vaccines, which thereby
boosts the demand for the product, leading to increase in market sales.
Growing initiatives by HHS to reduce infectious diseases by increasing
immunization rates and immunization recommendations will fuel the growth
of the market. For instance, the Healthy People 2020 aims for
immunization to prevent and treat infectious diseases.
Threats & Key Players
The U.S. conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow positively. But
since it is a saturated market, the scope for significant growth is
limited. In North America, the population above 65 years of age has
decreased from the year 2014 to 2016. So, the demand for adult vaccines
has also lowered. The overall penetration rates for the adult segment,
is lower than that of the pediatric segment.
Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are
GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.
