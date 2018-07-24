Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market Outlook to 2023: Growth Factors, Threats & Key Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

The "The U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. is one of the prominent markets for conjugate vaccines. Scheduled vaccination of conjugate vaccines has eradicated health disparities and consequently, the rate of incidence of diseases in the U.S. have been lower.

Native Alaskan/American Indian and African-American children had much higher rates of invasive pneumococcal diseases than white children in the U.S. Vaccination has wiped out these health disparities, and the incidence of these diseases is now relatively low across all groups.

Market Segmentation

  • Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others. The highest penetration among paediatrics is that of DTP vaccines.
  • Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

Key Growth Factors

The U.S. is projected to be one of the most significant markets for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Increased diagnosis and treatments will fuel the conjugate vaccines market.

Recommended vaccines and dosages are updated on a regular basis to comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents. For example, the CDC has its own immunization schedule for U.S. citizens. This has increased the effectiveness of administered vaccines, which thereby boosts the demand for the product, leading to increase in market sales.

Growing initiatives by HHS to reduce infectious diseases by increasing immunization rates and immunization recommendations will fuel the growth of the market. For instance, the Healthy People 2020 aims for immunization to prevent and treat infectious diseases.

Threats & Key Players

The U.S. conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow positively. But since it is a saturated market, the scope for significant growth is limited. In North America, the population above 65 years of age has decreased from the year 2014 to 2016. So, the demand for adult vaccines has also lowered. The overall penetration rates for the adult segment, is lower than that of the pediatric segment.

Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

Companies Featured

  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis
  • Sanofi Pasteur
  • CSL Limited
  • Nuron Biotech Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Chapter 3: The U.S. Major Segment Overview - by Disease Indication

Chapter 4: The U.S. Major Segment Overview - by End-User

Chapter 5: Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zwc8sh/u_s_conjugate?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:38pALMA MEDIA OYJ : Police starts a preliminary investigation on the recruitment process of Aamulehti Editor-in-Chief
PU
09:38pKAPE TECHNOLOGIES : Sagi's Kape acquires US cybersecurity co Intego
AQ
09:35pFATTAL 1998 : opens NYX Herzliya hotel
AQ
09:35pTEK LEADERS : Honored as Winner in Two SVUS Awards Programs
BU
09:34pENGAGEMENT LABS : C O R R E C T I O N -- Engagement Labs/
AQ
09:34pWELLS FARGO : Clears SCRA Consent Order
BU
09:33pF&M BANCORP : Freelance Taxes 101
PU
09:33pWHIRLPOOL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:33pMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : IDOL Brings AI to Data Discovery and GDPR Compliance
PU
09:32pAT&T : could walk away from the Pac-12 this summer and take DirecTV with it ... then what?
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.