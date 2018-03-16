Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Fresh 14-Year High

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:29pm CET

By Harriet Torry

U.S. consumers' confidence hit a fresh 14-year high this month, with the gain attributable to lower earning households feeling more optimistic about the economy.

The University of Michigan on Friday said the preliminary result of its consumer-sentiment index was 102.0 in March, up from 99.7 in February. That was the highest level since 2004, according to the survey.

The preliminary March reading was higher than the 99.0 that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected.

The index rose 5.3% in March from a year earlier.

A final reading for the month will be released March 29.

"Consumers continued to adjust their expectations in reaction to new economic policies," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

Write to Harriet Torry at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53pArgentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 million
RE
03:49pTSX advances as oil price lifts energy shares
RE
03:38pBoE says action needed to avert financial contract disruption after Brexit
RE
03:37pBURNER PHONES, BUG SWEEPS : How Companies Cope with IP Theft in China--3rd Update
DJ
03:29pU.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Fresh 14-Year High
DJ
03:24pDollar slides against yen on U.S. political concerns
RE
03:23pWall Street climbs as tech, financial stocks gain
RE
03:22pEU calls for industry input on U.S. tariff retaliation list
RE
03:18pHousing Starts Tumble
DJ
03:10pEx-race ace Lauda's reclaimed, rebranded airline targets 2019 profit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
2CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
3AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
4SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
5EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.