U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Fresh 14-Year High

By Harriet Torry

U.S. consumers' confidence hit a fresh 14-year high this month, with the gain attributable to lower earning households feeling more optimistic about the economy.

The University of Michigan on Friday said the preliminary result of its consumer-sentiment index was 102.0 in March, up from 99.7 in February. That was the highest level since 2004, according to the survey.

The preliminary March reading was higher than the 99.0 that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected.

The index rose 5.3% in March from a year earlier.

A final reading for the month will be released March 29.

"Consumers continued to adjust their expectations in reaction to new economic policies," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

Write to Harriet Torry at [email protected]