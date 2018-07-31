U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose Slightly in July

By Ben Leubsdorf

WASHINGTON -- A measure of economic confidence among American households inched higher in July.

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence rose to 127.4 in July from 127.1 in June. It had been 128.8 in May.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a July reading of 126.0.

A gauge of household assessments about the present economic situation increased in July for the third-straight month, while an index tracking expectations for the future declined for the second month in a row.

"Consumers' assessment of present-day conditions improved, suggesting that economic growth is still strong," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators. "However, while expectations continue to reflect optimism in the short-term economic outlook, back-to-back declines suggest consumers do not foresee growth accelerating."

Measures of U.S. household and business confidence jumped after the 2016 presidential election and have remained high, though a stark partisan divide persists between optimistic Republicans and downbeat Democrats. Positive sentiment is buttressed by underlying strength in the economy, including low unemployment, and has helped support solid growth this year.

"Robust job gains, rising after-tax incomes and optimism among households have lifted consumer spending in recent months," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during congressional testimony in mid-July.

However, tensions over foreign trade offer a potential drag on consumer confidence. The University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index declined in July for the third time in four months, pulling back after hitting a 14-year high in March, with an increasing number of households concerned about negative effects from tariffs.

