Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Consumer Credit Rose $10.21 Billion in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Borrowing by U.S. consumers grew in June, according to Tuesday's consumer credit report released by the Federal Reserve. Here are the key takeaways:

--Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real estate debt, rose at a 3.14% seasonally adjusted annual rate, or up $10.21 billion in June from the previous month.

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a $15 billion increase from May.

--Revolving credit outstanding, which is primarily credit-card debt, declined at a 0.21% annual rate in June.

--Nonrevolving credit outstanding, which is mostly student and auto loans, in June increased at a 4.36% annual pace.

--The U.S.'s low unemployment rate, continued job growth and rising take-home pay have helped buoy consumer spending and debt accumulation.

--The Fed's consumer credit report is available at: https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/g19/current

Write to Sharon Nunn at [email protected] and Sarah Chaney at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pTesla call options jump on Musk tweet, short-sellers hurt
RE
09:38pMusk says no final decision on taking Tesla private
RE
09:36pStocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
09:36pGlobal stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
09:32pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slips, Offers Respite To Emerging-market Currencies Including Turkey's Lira
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15pU.S. Consumer Credit Rose $10.21 Billion in June
DJ
09:11pOil rises as U.S. sanctions on Iran stir supply worries
RE
09:10pOil rises as U.S. sanctions on Iran stir supply worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.