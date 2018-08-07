U.S. Consumer Credit Rose $10.21 Billion in June

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney



WASHINGTON--Borrowing by U.S. consumers grew in June, according to Tuesday's consumer credit report released by the Federal Reserve. Here are the key takeaways:

--Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real estate debt, rose at a 3.14% seasonally adjusted annual rate, or up $10.21 billion in June from the previous month.

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a $15 billion increase from May.

--Revolving credit outstanding, which is primarily credit-card debt, declined at a 0.21% annual rate in June.

--Nonrevolving credit outstanding, which is mostly student and auto loans, in June increased at a 4.36% annual pace.

--The U.S.'s low unemployment rate, continued job growth and rising take-home pay have helped buoy consumer spending and debt accumulation.

--The Fed's consumer credit report is available at: https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/g19/current

