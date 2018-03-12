U.S. Consumers Rank Fuel Savings Over Cash-Back Rewards as their Preferred Loyalty Currency for Third Consecutive Year

According
to a new report released by loyalty marketing and technology firm
Excentus Corporation, U.S. consumers have ranked fuel savings as their
preferred loyalty currency over cash-back rewards for the third year in
a row. Findings from “The
Road to Rewards 2017” indicate that fuel savings, a currency that
helps consumers save on the price of gas, have become a more attractive
and valuable rewards currency, as 39% of consumers prefer fuel savings
whereas only 35% prefer cash-back on credit cards.
“This report illustrates – among other findings – that consumers place
immense value on savings at the pump, perceiving those savings as
equivalent to cash,” said Brandon Logsdon, Chief Executive Officer,
Excentus. “For brands and retailers, this means that cents-per-gallon
fuel savings are the currency most likely to increase frequency,
customer interactions and new revenue opportunities.”
Based on an Ipsos study of consumer attitudes and behaviors toward
loyalty programs and the currency that powers them, “The
Road to Rewards 2017” explores the types of rewards and programs
consumers engage with most, what currencies they value, which approaches
can influence their behavior, and what motivates their loyalty. The
study found that the ability for loyalty programs to influence customer
behavior is on the rise, with 36% of consumers—compared to 26% in
2016—shopping more frequently at stores where they can earn fuel savings.
The data also shows that programs with a fuel savings currency have been
steadily increasing. Memberships in fuel loyalty programs have risen 10%
in the past two years, with 64% of Americans participating in a program
that helps them save on the cost of gas. Up from 54% in 2015 and 59% in
2016, no other specialty loyalty program or reward type in the U.S. has
enjoyed comparable growth in this time span.
For brands, retailers and convenience stores, the insights from “The
Road to Rewards 2017” present new opportunities to generate revenue
and engage customers by adopting a fuel savings currency:
-
20% of consumers reported shopping specifically at stores where they
can earn rewards that help them save on the cost of fuel, and 22% will
shop exclusively at a convenience store where they are a loyalty
program member;
-
Fuel savings (30%) have also surpassed cash-back (29%) as the rewards
currency with the highest consumer engagement, with consumers earning
and redeeming fuel savings every few weeks or monthly;
-
31% of consumers (up 20% from last year) are using their loyalty
program’s mobile app to manage their rewards, including redemption—by
far the largest jump of any channel.
The data also found that consumers want to save on fuel regardless of
gas prices: 73% stated it is important to earn rewards that save on fuel
when the price of gas rises, and 58% echoed the identical sentiment when
the price of gas falls. This demonstrates that gas prices remain
top-of-mind even in a stable economy and consumers look to their loyalty
programs to save money and add value to their everyday transactions.
“Fuel is a predictable, consistent and repeated expense, and discounts
at the pump have a direct impact on consumers’ wallets,” continued
Logsdon. “The unique relationship consumers have with this commodity
makes fuel savings a near universal and highly relevant reward currency.”
Download “The
Road to Rewards 2017” to get the full report.
About the Road to Rewards Survey
The 2017 Road to Rewards survey is the third consecutive independent
consumer loyalty survey of 1,086 U.S. consumers by Excentus and Ipsos,
conducted in November 2017. The majority of questions asked in the
survey have been consistent over the last three waves in order to
compare consumer behavior trends emerging over the three-year period
like-for-like. In the last two years, additional questions have been
added to extract insights specifically pertaining to the impact of
loyalty programs on shopper behavior and the c-store shopper profile.
