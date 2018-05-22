Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. DOJ says pursuing investigations related to Malaysia's 1MDB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:57am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The U.S Department of Justice said on Tuesday it would continue to pursue investigations into 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and looked forward to working with Malaysian law enforcement authorities, which have reopened a probe into the fund following a change of government this month.

"The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the United States and its financial system are not threatened by corrupt individuals and kleptocrats who seek to hide their ill-gotten wealth," a DoJ spokesperson said in an email statement to Reuters.

"Whenever possible, recovered assets will be used to benefit the people harmed by these acts of corruption and abuse of office," the statement added.

The U.S. filed forfeiture complaints in 2016 and 2017 seeking to recover over $1.7 billion in assets traceable to funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB. 

These complaints alleged that more than $4.5 billion was diverted from 1MDB and laundered through a web of shell companies and bank accounts located in the United States and elsewhere.  

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by John Chalmers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to import more gas from US
PU
03:30aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : To Fulfill its Mission, ADB Must Prioritize Sustainability
PU
03:28aDollar holds near four-month highs, oil near multi-year top
RE
03:20aSony to pay $2.3 billion to acquire control of EMI Music
RE
03:20aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Cutting our losses
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14aOil prices rise on worries over Venezuelan supply
RE
02:57aU.S. DOJ says pursuing investigations related to Malaysia's 1MDB
RE
02:37aAs bitcoin world wobbles, mining rig company plans $2 billion IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.