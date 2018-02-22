U S Department of Commerce : Issues Affirmative Final Antidumping Duty Determinations on Biodiesel From Argentina and Indonesia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the affirmative final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia.

'Today's decision allows U.S. producers of biodiesel to receive relief from the market-distorting effects of foreign producers dumping into the domestic market,' said Secretary Ross. 'While the United States values its relationship with Argentina and Indonesia, even our closest friends must play by the rules.'

The Commerce Department determined that exporters from Argentina and Indonesia have sold biodiesel in the United States at 60.44-86.41 percent and 92.52-276.65 percent less than fair value, respectively.

As a result of today's decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia based on these final rates.

In 2016, imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia were valued at an estimated $1.2 billion and $268 million, respectively.

The petitioner is the National Biodiesel Fair Trade Coalition, an ad hoc association composed of the National Biodiesel Board and 15 domestic producers of biodiesel.

Enforcement of U.S. trade law is a prime focus of the Trump administration. From January 20, 2017, through February 20, 2018, the Commerce Department has initiated 102 antidumping and countervailing duty investigations - a 96 percent increase from same period in 2016- 2017.

The AD law provides U.S. businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 418 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.

If the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is scheduled to issue its final determinations on April 6, 2018. If the ITC makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD orders. If the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated and no orders will be issued.

Click HERE for a fact sheet on today's decision(s).

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration is responsible for vigorously enforcing U.S. trade laws and does so through an impartial, transparent process that abides by international law and is based solely on factual evidence.

Foreign companies that price their products in the U.S. market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to AD duties.