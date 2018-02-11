U S Department of Defense : Department of Defense Press Briefings on the President's Fiscal Year 2019 Defense Budget

Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) David L. Norquist and Director, Force Structure, Resources and Assessment, Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Ierardi will conduct a briefing Feb. 12 at noon EST in the Pentagon Briefing Room (2E973).
Director, Army Budget, Maj. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain and Deputy Director, Army Budget, Davis S. Welch will conduct a briefing Feb. 12 at 12:50 p.m. EST in the Pentagon Briefing Room (2E973).
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget Rear Adm. Brian E. Luther will conduct a briefing Feb. 12 at 1:40 p.m. EST in the Pentagon Briefing Room (2E973).
Air Force Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget, Maj. Gen. John M. Pletcher will conduct a briefing Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. EST in the Pentagon Briefing Room (2E973).
Missile Defense Agency Director of Operations Mr. Gary Pennett will conduct a briefing Feb. 12 at 3:20 p.m. EST in the Pentagon Briefing Room (2E973).
Journalists without a Pentagon building pass will be picked up at the River Entrance Pedestrian Bridge or Pentagon Metro Entrance only. Plan to arrive no later than 30 minutes prior to the event; have proof of affiliation and two forms of photo identification. Please call 703-697-5131 for escort into the building.
